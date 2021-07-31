Carnegie Hall’s August/September exhibits open Friday, Aug. 6.
A reception for three of the shows will be at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5.
Carnegie Hall features four galleries, which display the works of regional artists for two-month shows. This month’s exhibits feature works by Margy Green, Deborah Diane Lester, Suzanne Wiseman, and the Fiber Arts Network.
“The Apple and the Tree” exhibit by Deborah Diane Lester from Shady Spring is featured in the Old Stone Room Gallery. A fine artist since 1983, Lester is self-taught but has taken workshops with Seay Earhart, Frankie Wheeler, Pat Lusk, Fred Graff, Joe Miller, and Alvaro Castegnet. She is the past president of Beckley Art Center and the West Virginia Watercolor Society and a juried member of Tamarack since 1996.
The Lobby Gallery features art by Suzanne Wiseman, an artist and illustrator from Beckley. She designs character sketches and paints them with watercolors. Her inspiration comes from faces from the past, the present, and her imagination. This is her first solo exhibit.
The Museum Gallery will hold an art exhibit for the first time since the relocation of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame and features Greenbrier County native Margy Green. Green creates scenes from worlds or realms inspired by her dreams, from her love and appreciation of nature, as nuanced by her myriad life experiences. Although most works are acrylic on canvas, other areas of expertise and execution include pencil, charcoal, and oil pastel drawings, as well as watercolors, gouache, and oils. She strives to create a visual reference for the miracles of our physical world in a way that evokes a feeling of wonder and respect for the planet and for the universe that manifests our very existence.
During time spent living on the west coast in Long Beach and later San Francisco, many local, cultural and international influences affected her life, hence her artwork, such as experimental and performance art, yoga and meditative practices.
Green’s work has been exhibited in Southern California galleries and is in many private collections and business. On a constant path to learn and grow creatively, she does commissioned work including custom paintings, Illustrations, landscapes, portraits, property portraits, murals on canvas, and logos.
The Board Room Gallery exhibit features the Fiber Arts Network (FAN) Exhibit. FAN is a group of fiber artists who meet monthly during the school year in the Carnegie Hall Weaving Studio. The exhibit features work from several FAN artists including Leah Haymaker (knitting) from Clifton Forge, Va.; Leslie Skeat (weaving) from Athens; Marie Murtaugh (weaving) from Lewisburg; Amy Bush (weaving and crocheting) from Mount Nebo; and Chris Asmann (weaving, knitting, and bobbin lace) from Fort Spring.
Carnegie Hall August/September exhibits will be on display Aug. 6 through Sept. 24. The exhibits are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Programs in the Carnegie Hall season are presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.