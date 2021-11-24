Carnegie Hall to recognize volunteers

Lewisburg — Carnegie Hall is thanking its volunteers for taking time out of their personal life during the Covid-19 pandemic to assist the Hall during performances, Kids’ College, community events, committees, and more.
Carnegie Hall depends on its dedicated volunteers and will recognize their selfless acts at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 with a Volunteer Appreciation Reception in Carnegie Hall’s Old Stone Room. Light refreshments will be provided.
“The Covid-19 pandemic presented unique issues for the Hall as programming was reinstated with modifications,” explains Carnegie Hall President/CEO Cathy Rennard. “It continues to require volunteers to be flexible, cautious, compliant with safety protocols, and insist the same of others.” She adds, “Our volunteer team has exceeded our expectations in serving patrons of Carnegie Hall graciously. Our appreciation for them is enormous!”
If you have volunteered and would like to RSVP, send an email to volunteer@carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Please RSVP no later than Dec. 6.
This project is made possible with support by Volunteer West Virginia. Carnegie Hall received a $500 mini-grant from Volunteer West Virginia to host a volunteer recognition project. Volunteer West Virginia started the Volunteer Recognition Mini-Grant Program to recognize West Virginia’s volunteers for their outstanding volunteerism during Covid-19. Over 3,500 volunteers, from throughout the state, will be recognized through this program. To learn more visit www.volunteer.wv.gov.