lewisburg — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) will present its celebrated holiday favorite, Sounds of the Season, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently in its 83rd season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.
Guest conductor and Parkersburg native Luke Frazier will lead the WVSO in a festive holiday show, featuring classic selections like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night,” and “The Christmas Song.” The innovative holiday show showcases the WVSO with impressive vocal numbers, dance performances, and an appearance from Father Christmas himself.
In addition to the classics, this year’s show brings several talented guest vocalists and dancers to the stage along with the WVSO Chorus, the WV State University Chorus, and the Symphony Chorus of Parkersburg. Guest artists include popular Broadway and opera stars Nova Payton, Luke Hawkins, and Deepa Johnny; a past contestant of the television show "The Voice," Rayshun LaMarr; and violinist Regino Madrid.
“The WVSO is thrilled to welcome Luke Frazier to lead us for this year’s Sounds of the Season performances,” said President Joe Tackett. “He brings a fun, new perspective to our holiday show, and we always look forward to working with West Virginia-born artists like Mr. Frazier.”
Tickets for the concert start at $37. Discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, and military. Pick-Four (4) Subscriptions are available. To purchase tickets call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or visit 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The WVSO performance is presented with support from the James F.B. Payton Fund. Financial assistance is also provided from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the WV Commission on the Arts.
Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.