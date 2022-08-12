Carnegie Hall to present Gyasi

Lewisburg – Carnegie Hall’s Second Stage Series will kick off with Gyasi in the Hamilton Auditorium on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m.
Guests are invited to come early for the Mainstage Lounge preshow reception from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. in the Museum Gallery. The Second Stage Series is sponsored by Smooth Ambler.
Pronounced Jah-see, Gyasi seems in many ways to come from another planet, and being raised in the woods of a West Virginia holler might as well be another planet in this day and age. His parents bought him a guitar at a local flea market when he was 6 years old, and he’s been hooked ever since.
He approaches his music as an all-encompassing art piece, using fashion, storytelling, and his guitar to create a world for his music.
His debut full-length vinyl "Pronounced Jah-See" was released by Alive Records in spring 2022. Inspired by a wide range of art and culture both past and present, his work is fueled by an undeniable passion to create music that brings rock 'n' roll into the 21st century.
Gyasi is a modern rock star like no other.
“We may not ever have another David Bowie or Marc Bolan but we've got Gyasi, which is a step in the right direction,” said Los Angeles disc jockey Rodney Bingenheimer. "Make sure to see him live – There's no room for boredom when Gyasi hits the stage."
Tickets for the special performance are $15 and may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehallwv.org, calling 304-645-7917, or stopping by 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Admission to the Mainstage Lounge Preshow Reception is free. A cash bar and snacks will be available.
