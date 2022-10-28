Carnegie Hall to open exhibits Nov. 4

Lewisburg, W.Va. — Carnegie Hall’s November/December Exhibits will open Friday, Nov. 4, featuring three rotating galleries, which display the works of regional artists.
The upcoming exhibits feature works by artists Trey Bryan in the Old Stone Room, Sandra Schmocker in the Lobby Gallery, and Frederick Hayes in the Museum Gallery. The Exhibits will open in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5.
Bryan is an artist and illustrator living in West Virginia. where he paints and draws for galleries and exhibitions. Bryan has a studio and gallery open to the public, located in the historic downtown Lewisburg on Court Street. He was also a featured artist at the Carnegie Hall Gala, capturing the scene in a live painting during the event.
Schmocker is also a Lewisburg-based artist, proficient in pen and ink, pencil, watercolor, and acrylic.
Schmocker has been a member of the Greenbrier Artists Guild since 2001 and is a teaching artist for Carnegie Classrooms and Carnegie Hall Kids’ College.
Hayes, an award-winning cotemporary realist painter, is a native of West Virginia. His paintings reflect the history, culture and values of his rural Appalachian roots and the dynamics of nature and life’s experiences.
The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and run through Dec. 30. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
