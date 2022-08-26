Carnegie Hall releases Mainstage season schedule

Carnegie Hall’s 39th season schedule of Mainstage performances is built upon a theme of Bringing the Arts to Life.
The season will kick off on Friday, Oct. 21, with artist and activist Kyshona, who blends folk, rock and R&B with descriptive songwriting and soulful vocals to sing of fear, hope, community, love and understanding.
Audiences will find a common thread of empowerment, overcoming adversity, and finding hope in her work.
Following the opener will be The Special Consensus on Friday, Nov. 4.
The Special Consensus is a bluegrass band that has achieved a contemporary sound in their four decades of performing, making their music a modern classic.
The band has released 20 recordings and received six awards from the IBMA and two Grammy nominations.
Their sound is grounded in a deep appreciation and understanding of bluegrass music.
Back by popular demand, and what has now become a holiday tradition, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform on Friday, Dec. 2.
WVSO is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical, pop, and chamber-music concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. WVSO performs primarily at the Clay Center in Charleston,, performs over 50 concerts annually around the state, and has a nationally award-winning education program.
The Black Opry Revue will take the stage on Feb. 23 for Carnegie Hall’s first show of 2023. Black Opry is home to Black artists and fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. The Revue showcases the diversity in sound and stories that Black artists offer to these genres.
Changing pace, the Hamilton Auditorium welcomes North Carolina Americana group Chatham County Line on Friday, March 10. Embracing the heart-worn songwriting and rough-hewn voice of leader Dave Wilson, the band has graced stages across the U.S. as well as Europe, Scandinavia, Ireland and the United Kingdom.
With eight studio albums of original material to pull from, CCL has a sound all their own and a live show to match.
The John Jorgenson Quintet will grace the stage Friday, April 14.
Jorgenson is perhaps best known for his guitar work with bands such as the Desert Rose Band and The Hellecasters. He is known for his blistering guitar and mandolin licks and mastery of a broad musical palette, which has earned him a reputation as a world-class musician.
The Piedmont Blūz Acoustic Duo are ambassadors of country blues music and the Piedmont style of fingerpicking. Carnegie Hall presents the group on Sunday, April 23.
The season will conclude with a performance by Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band on Friday, May 19.
The band features Sir Reginald Masters Dural aka Buckwheat, Jr., the son of the late great Zydeco legend Stanley “Buckwheat” Dural, Jr.
Following the footsteps of his father, he has become the accordion front man for his father’s Grammy Award-winning band. As part of his father’s legendary band, Buckwheat, Jr., has shared the stage with some of the greats like Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, Mavis Staples, Albert Collins, Dwight Yokem, David Hidalgo and Los Lobos, Buddy Guy and many more.
Carnegie Hall is also introducing two new performance series for the 2022-2023 season – The Smooth Ambler Second Stage Series at Carnegie Hall and the Carnegie Classics Series.
The Carnegie Classics Series will present three performances hosted by Steinway Artist Barbara Nissman and feature special guests.
The first concert is A Valentine Concert – More Music to Love With Barbara Nissman on Saturday, Feb.11.
The second will be Gershwin Meets Brahms With the Montclaire String Quartet on Saturday, March 18. The last performance will be Schubert Goes Fishing! With the “Trout” Quartet on Saturday, May 13.
The Smooth Ambler Second Stage Series at Carnegie Hall will present five special events in more intimate settings at the Hall. The first performance is Gyasi on Friday, Sept. 16, in the Hamilton Auditorium. The second show will be Deni Bonet on Friday, Nov. 11. Future tentative dates for more music and comedy are Friday, Jan. 20, March 30, and June 2.
Gyasi tickets are $15 and may be purchased at www.carnegiehallwv.org.
New Season Subscriptions are now available. Individual tickets go on sale to Carnegie Hall members on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The free Mainstage Lounge Preshow Reception in the Museum Gallery will be open prior to each show.
