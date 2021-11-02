Carnegie Hall opens new exhibits for Lewisburg's First Fridays After 5

Carnegie Hall’s November/December Exhibits open Friday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. Carnegie Hall features three rotating galleries, which display the works of regional artists. The November/December Exhibits feature works by Jesse Thorton (Old Stone Room), Lynn Davis (Lobby Gallery), and Jorn Mork (Museum Gallery). There will be a reception for the Lynn Davis Exhibit at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5.
The Museum Gallery (formerly the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Exhibit) features art by Jorn Mork from Lewisburg. Mork is an award-winning, self-taught artist in residence at The Greenbrier. As an artist for over 40 years, she has been a gallery owner and director, and helped produce major wholesale art shows. Her art pushes parameters, while reserving a consistent spiritual connection, and translates her personal viewpoint into positive and symbolic images. In 2006, she attended an eight-week workshop at the Penland School of Craft and began adding fabricated silver to her media.
Photographer Jesse Thornton is featured in the Old Stone Room. Thornton was inspired in 2014 to pick up a camera as a simple excuse to get out of his comfort zone, travel more, and document his journeys. He quickly became obsessive about the art of photography and addicted to traveling. He has traveled extensively, but is still most inspired by his home state. Influenced by fantasy and science, his aim is to capture the surreal nature of these landscapes in hopes of encouraging others to discover the beauty of West Virginia.
The Lobby Gallery will showcase the art of Lynn A. Davis. Davis is a resident of Alderson in Monroe County. She had been a teacher for Greenbrier County Schools since 2008 and currently is the art teacher for Smoot and Rupert elementary schools. Teaching art to her students has reawakened her own love of art. Davis uses the process of acrylic paint pour for many of her works, but recently, she began using a relatively new medium – alcohol inks. Alcohol ink bonds to non-porous surfaces, such as yupo (synthetic) paper, tile, or a treated canvas. It is a solvent and reacts well with the solvent isopropyl alcohol. The isopropyl alcohol is to alcohol ink as water is to watercolors. Alcohol is commonly moved or “painted” by using air, or breath, and brushes. Like acrylic pours, you can plan what colors you would like to achieve, but the final product is often something different. Davis also uses alcohol inks and mica powder with resin to create a variety of mixed media art pieces.
The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and run through Dec. 30. For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Carnegie Hall programs are presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.