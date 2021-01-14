Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg will offer an online workshop on making salt rising bread at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Cost of the workshop is $25. Registration includes free access to a videotaped lecture on the history and lore of salt rising bread in Appalachia.
Tickets to the bread-baking workshop are available at carnegiehallwv.org. After registering, the participant will receive the information about how to join the online workshop and view the lecture on salt rising bread.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and its annual gala. The Hall is at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. For more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org