Carnegie Hall offering classes in clay for kids

submitted photoCarnegie Hall’s 2021 Fall Classes and Workshops continue Saturdays in December with two Clay For Kids workshops. The classes are scheduled for Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (6-to-13-year-olds) and noon to 1:30 p.m. (12-to-18-year-olds). Spots are still available, and parents are encouraged to drop their children off and use the hour and a half to shop in downtown Lewisburg.