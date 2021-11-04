Carnegie Hall offering classes in clay for kids

LEWISBURG – Carnegie Hall’s 2021 Fall Classes and Workshops continue Saturdays in December with two Clay For Kids workshops.
The classes are scheduled for Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (6-to-13-year-olds) and noon to 1:30 p.m. (12-to-18-year-olds). Spots are still available, and parents are encouraged to drop their children off and use the hour and a half to shop in downtown Lewisburg.
Clay For Kids is a three-week course taught Saturdays in December by Amie Durrman. Students explore various hand-building techniques while creating functional and abstract forms. Demonstrations include slab construction, coil building, and pinching. Students also learn about surface decoration including applied textures and the application of underglazes.
Scholarships are available, so all students pay only $25. Clay, glazes, and firing are included.
For a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes and Workshops brochure at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. For more information, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.