Carnegie Hall Kids' College deemed a success

The 28th annual Kids’ College at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg hosted children from California, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia as they enrolled in up to five different arts and science classes each day.
From July 12 through July 30, more than 139 children in grades 2-8 attended the day camp. Every room and studio in Carnegie Hall, including the auditorium and kitchen, was filled with children learning, creating, and discovering new things.
Nineteen teaching artists assisted by 23 volunteers taught classes in, among others, archaeology, basket weaving, cooking, fashion design, fiber arts, ki aikido, music, origami, painting, pottery and tie-dye. Several new teaching artists joined the Kids’ College staff this summer including Sarah Shepherd and Harmony Flora who taught the morning Kids in the Kitchen classes, Thomas Ruggiero who taught Fabrics to Fashion, Lynn Creamer who taught Fiber Arts and Susan Adkins who taught Harp.
Next year’s Kids’ College will be July 11-15 and July 18-22. Registration begins in April.