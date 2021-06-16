Carnegie Hall announces return of the Ivy Terrace Concert Series

Carnegie Hall is excited to announce the return of the Ivy Terrace Concert Series this summer after the cancellation of the 2020 series due to the pandemic.
Ivy Terrace concerts are a community favorite and a big reason why Lewisburg is considered one of the “coolest small towns in America.” The groups perform outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy the live, outdoor concerts. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol free.
The 2021 Ivy Terrace Concert Series begins Thursday, June 24, and continues throughout the summer, ending on Oct. 7.
“Typically, our Mainstage Performance Series would begin in September, so the Ivy Terrace concerts would run through August,” explains Artistic Director Allan Sizemore. “This year, with the Mainstage on hold, we decided to extend the Ivy Terrace through September.” Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Concerts will be canceled due to inclement weather. Follow and like Carnegie Hall’s Facebook page for changes or updates.
The 2021 Ivy Terrace Concert Series line-up features an eclectic mix of music performed by groups from West Virginia, North Carolina, and as far away as New York. Kicking off the 2021 Ivy Terrace is The Carpenter Ants on Thursday, June 24. The Carpenter Ants describe themselves as "chicken-fried gospel soul." Together for nearly 35 years, the band combines feel-good harmonies with a solid groove and has played throughout the South Atlantic region, twice toured Moscow, and even joined the Reverend Jesse Jackson for a 10-city tour. Members include guitarist Michael Lipton, drummer Jupiter Little, bassist Ted Harrison and vocalist/saxophonist Charlie Tee.
The remaining schedule is Richard Hefner (bluegrass) on July 8, Kevin Smith (singer/songwriter) on July 22, Andrew Adkins (singer/songwriter) on August 12, Steel Pterodactyl (original eclectic/dance) on August 26, Seldom Free (original groove/rock) on September 9, and Jack Grace Band (original alt-country) on September 23. The final outdoor concert will be October 7 – artist to be announced.
l l l
In conjunction with the first Ivy Terrace, the Carnegie Hall Board of Trustees invite the community to extend their appreciation to former Carnegie Hall President/CEO Sara Crickenberger for her years of service, and to meet the new President/CEO Cathy Rennard.
For more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.
Carnegie Hall WV is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala. The Hall is located at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.