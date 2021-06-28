Carnegie Hall announces limited return of live events

After a year of online fundraisers and entertainment, Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg has announced that some of its familiar live fare is returning this summer and fall.
Not long before last week’s resumption of the Ivy Terrace Concert series with a Thursday performance by the Carpenter Ants, Carnegie welcomed a new president/CEO, Greenbrier County native Cathy Rennard.
In addition, Carnegie recently issued a “save the date” announcement on social media regarding the gala and fundraising event “Fantasy in Black & White.” A victim of the pandemic ax in 2020, the gala has been rescheduled for Sept. 3 at The Greenbrier hotel in White Sulphur Springs. The Fantasy event was once an annual fixture on the local social calendar, and this year’s rekindling will feature dinner, drinks, dancing, a silent auction and casino access, along with the true star of the show — the guests’ creative black and white attire.
Announcement has also been made that Carnegie’s signature fundraiser, Taste of Our Towns (TOOT), will return this fall in its familiar second Saturday in October slot. Held in downtown Lewisburg, this street festival attracts thousands of locals and visitors who enjoy sampling an array of food prepared by restaurants, civic clubs and other nonprofit organizations.
The latest announcement from Carnegie revealed that the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame (WVMHoF) has moved its satellite exhibit items from Carnegie Hall’s Museum Gallery back to its home in Charleston. The Hall of Fame is expanding its museum space, which is in the former Books-A-Million store on the second floor of the Charleston Town Center mall, according to a media release.
Carnegie Hall will use the newly vacant Museum Gallery to display a new exhibit and as a rental space.
“Our partnership with the WVMHoF was a fun and exciting experience, and we learned much about the rich history of West Virginia’s contribution to the world of music and entertainment,” Carnegie’s artistic director, Allan Sizemore, said in the release.
“The pandemic has forced a re-evaluation of our commitments moving forward, and we have reached a mutual decision to end our partnership,” Sizemore continued. “We want to thank the WVMHoF for their commitment to bringing the rich history of West Virginia music to the consciousness of the public and for letting Carnegie Hall play a part in their efforts.”
Carnegie Hall is at 611 Church St. in Lewisburg. For more information about events and programming, call 304-645-7917 or visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.
