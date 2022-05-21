The 2022 Ivy Terrace Concert Series line-up features an eclectic mix of music performed by groups from in and around West Virginia.
The Series begins Thursday, June 13, and continues each second and fourth Thursday of each month throughout the summer, ending on Oct. 6. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
Musical groups perform outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy the live, outdoor concerts. All Ivy Terrace concerts are sponsored by City National Bank and free and open to the public.
Kicking off the 2022 Ivy Terrace are Ryan Cain and the Ables, authentic rockabilly and honky-tonk from the hills of West Virginia, on Thursday, June 9.
The remaining schedule is as follows: June 23 – River Drivers (Philadelphia-based Celtic-tinged folk-rock collective); July 14 - Annie Neeley Band (free-form, psych-country); July 28 - Long Point String Band (old-time acoustic); Aug. 11 - West Virginia Brass Quintet (brass classics); Aug. 25 - Ruth Wyand (fingerpicking, bottleneck slide-playing singer/songwriter); Sept. 8 – Lady D (WV’s First Lady of Soul); Sept. 22 – The Dark Matters (full-on soul band); and Oct. 6 - The Shootouts (honky-tonk, Americana).
Concerts may be canceled due to inclement weather.