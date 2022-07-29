Carnegie exhibits to open Aug. 5

In its next round of exhibits, opening Friday, Aug. 5, Carnegie Hall is featuring three rotating galleries, which display the works of regional artists.
The upcoming exhibits feature works by artists Shari O’Day (Old Stone Room), Susanna Robinson (Lobby Gallery), and Steven Hutchins (Museum Gallery).
There will be opening receptions at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Lewisburg’s First Fridays after 5. Jazz musicians Bill Hoffman and William Penn will provide entertainment for the Lobby Gallery.
Old Stone Room, located on the ground floor of Carnegie Hall, will feature works by Shari O’Day.
O’Day lives in Monroe County and experiments with various mediums, but mainly paints with acrylics and oils. She has been juried into Tamarack and selected to exhibit at Carnegie, as well. Her Carnegie Hall exhibit is titled “Life in Transition.”
Robinson’s new works will be exhibited in the Auditorium Lobby Gallery. She is a writer/artist/vocalist who has been a fixture and creative force in the Lewisburg area arts scene for over 30 years.
The title of her Carnegie show is “Witch-ful Dreaming,” inspired by a book of dreams she is creating. The show contains collaged Art Nouveau-inspired portraits and other-worldly realms. It also includes decorative musical instruments, salvaged from the trash and junk rooms of friends and musical cohorts.
Hutchins and the Aristotle Zenobia Sunshine’s The Museum of Natural, Technological and Sociological Wonders will be featured in the Museum Gallery (adjacent to the Hamilton Auditorium). The show includes familiar, classic, humorous and new exhibits curated and created by Hutchins.
All three exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and run through Oct. 28.
For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.