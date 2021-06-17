Carnegie Hall has released the following calendar of events:
Ongoing classes and workshops
All classes are small and in-person. Participants are socially distanced and required to wear masks in the hall. Visit carnegiehallwv.org to enroll.
Weave a Round Basket - Thursday, June 24: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Acrylic Painting – American Flag – Friday, June 25: 4 - 6 p.m.
June 24: The Carpenter Ants – Carnegie Hall kicks off its Ivy Terrace Concert Series on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m. with the experienced rock and soul group. Ivy Terrace Concerts take place in front of Carnegie Hall and are free. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8:30 p.m. This is an alcohol free event.
July 8: Richard Hefner – Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues on Thursday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. with bluegrass musician Richard Hefner.
July12-16 (week one), July 19-23 (week two), July 26-30 (week three): 2021 Carnegie Hall Kids' College - Kids' College is an opportunity to expand learning in and through the arts in a safe, nurturing environment. A primary objective is to instill a lifelong love of learning through the arts for its participants. This year's Kids' College is open for rising 2nd - through rising 8th-grade students. Registration runs through July 2.
Rotating Galleries will reopen in August
Old Stone Room Gallery
Museum Gallery
Board Room gallery
Lobby Gallery
Online exhibits
Carnegie Hall’s 31st annual Art Exhibit “Phonedemic: Scenes from a Lost Year.”
“Wild” by Misty Walkup
Permanent Exhibits:
Arts from the Ashes: The History of Carnegie Hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission.