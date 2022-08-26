Last year, when funding from the CARES Act started flowing in to local and state governments across the country, many were hopeful about all the good that money could do in the wake of the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, organizations in Beckley found that multiple strings were attached the funding that required them to jump through some hoops, making the funds far easier to receive than they were to spend.
As a result, just over half of the $300,000 in federal CARES Act funds the city distributed to local nonprofits last year was unspent as of the end of July and had to be reallocated or risk being recouped by the federal government.
To prevent this, the Beckley Common Council approved a measure during a July 26 meeting to reallocate a total of $159,627.02 in CARES Act funding previously given to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and the Salvation Army for food pantry programs and rent and utilities assistance programs.
The funds stayed in the community, reallocated to the Meals on Wheels program run by the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, which had previously received $58,823 in CARES Act funding from the city.
With near constant news reports about how the pandemic was making it difficult for people around the country to afford housing and food, The Register-Herald asked city officials why there were thousands in unspent funds to help people in the community with these very issues.
In response, the city pointed the finger at the local organizations, saying they did their part by allocating the funds and it was up to local organizations to make sure the money was put to use.
During the height of the pandemic in mid-2020, the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy reported that unemployment spiked to 15.9 percent, more than triple its pre-pandemic rate of 4.9 percent. It also reported that, in the first week of July 2020, 30 percent of West Virginia adults either missed the previous month’s rent or mortgage payment, or had slight or no confidence that their household could pay next month’s rent or mortgage on time.
That figure for rent and housing has since dropped to just over 6 percent after averaging nearly 20 percent in 2020, according to a June 2022 article by the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.
It also notes, “Over the pandemic, the estimated percentage of West Virginians behind on rent or mortgage payments averaged 12.7 percent.”
In recent interviews with officials from the two Beckley organizations, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and the Salvation Army, that had thousands of unspent CARES Act funds for rent and utilities, The Register-Herald was told that it was not from lack of trying that the funds went unspent.
Major Rebecca Mott with the Salvation Army said its major obstacle in spending the $94,000 in CARES Act funds it had received from the city of Beckley for rent and utilities assistance was finding people who actually qualified for the funding.
“It was specifically for Covid relief,” Mott said. “That was the issue we had. Every time a client came in, the first question was, ‘Is this Covid-related?’ If they tell us no, then we can't touch that money.”
According to city records, the Salvation Army distributed $1,498.29 of the $94,000 it received for a rent and utilities assistance program.
Facing the same difficulties, St. Stephen's spent more than half of the $94,500 in CARES funding it received for its rent and utilities assistant program.
St. Stephen's Rev. Susan Claytor said her church gave out roughly $84,000 to community members to assist with rent and utilities. According to city records, $64,265.17 was from CARES Act funding, leaving $30,234.83 to be reallocated to Meals on Wheels.
“We had to have saved at least 15 families from being evicted, that they brought their eviction notices and we were able to catch them up,” Claytor said. “It was great. We loved being so helpful.”
It appears the state also experienced similar hurdles in expending federal rent assistance funds. According to a January article by Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia had to give back more than $3 million to the U.S. Treasury Department after failing to distribute enough funds to renters and landlords impacted by the pandemic.
The article stated that of the $350 million the state received, only $45 million had been distributed in the 10 months since the launch of the rental assistance program by the West Virginia Housing and Development Fund.
With the CARES Act funding from the city, Mott said the Salvation Army was only able to offer those funds to people in Beckley city limits despite serving people in seven counties – Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Wyoming.
She added that people in Beckley who could have qualified were likely unaware of their services or chose not to seek them out because they were receiving assistance elsewhere.
“That was still when (families) were getting money for kids – those monthly grants were coming in and I just think they were thinking, ‘I'll wait. I'll wait until those grants ended,’” Mott said, referring to Child Tax Credit that more than 300,000 West Virginia families were receiving during the pandemic.
Mott said there was also a great deal of paperwork that recipients had to provide in order to prove that they qualified for the CARES Act money.
“You had agencies where you could just go – didn't have to even show anything. You could show up and somebody would give you food, you could show up and somebody would give you this, because they wanted to help,” she said. “So anything that required a little more effort sometimes they didn't want to mess with.”
Having faced all these difficulties while trying to do good, Mott said she reached out to the city last year asking for the funds to be given to other organizations that could put it to use.
The Salvation Army also received an additional $18,000 in CARES Act funding to be used for their food pantry program, yet the entirety of these funds went untouched.
“When we would try to order the food, none of the grocery stores were able to do that at the time,” Mott said. “They were having such a supply issue that they would be like, ‘We're not taking orders.’ The only place we were able to order from was the (Mountaineer) Food Bank and we had a grant from them as well, so we weren't wanting to double use the money when the Food Bank had already given us a grant for food.”
Similarly, St. Stephen's also did not use the $18,890 in CARES money it received to start a food pantry of its own.
Claytor said the church really wasn’t set up to be a food pantry and they decided to expend their effort on the rent and utilities program instead.
“We felt like, the honest truth is there's so many places to get food,” she said. “We felt like our time was better served focusing on the other.”
After developing a system from the ground up to be able to distribute funds for rent and utilities assistance, Claytor said she estimates that they helped between 60 and 65 families but knows there were more that needed help.
“I understand that a lot of people don't apply for these grants because the paperwork is massive, and it is,” she said.
Claytor said the parish’s administrator Dana Henderson took on the daily task of answering phone calls and questions as well as meeting with people and doing the bulk of the paperwork.
“We were thrilled, absolutely thrilled to do it,” Claytor said. “I had people crying because they couldn't believe we were going to pay two months' rent or get their water turned back on. It was our joy to do it.”
Having found some success with their program, Claytor said they were getting referrals from the Salvation Army as well as the Raleigh County Commission on Aging.
In the instance that people did not meet the qualifications for the CARES funds, Claytor said the church had some funds of its own to give out.
Mott said the Salvation Army also attempted to help individuals who did not qualify for the federal program funds.
“We have another program that we do utility service through called Dollar Energy; it's through the actual utility company itself,” she said.
Mott said they aid, on average, 20 to 25 people a month with this utility assistance program.
