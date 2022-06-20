With West Virginia’s first AACA car show taking place this past weekend, many rolled out their prized automobiles to be put on display. Everything from a Ford Model A to Vespas were on display, offering everyone a look at auto engineering and design from the past.
Many of the attendees took great pride in putting their hard work on display at the show. This particular car show only allowed for original or originally restored cars, which made it all the more challenging for the car’s restorers.
Among the crowd was Larry Ganse, a long-time member of the AACA who was showing his 1957 Thunderbird. He drove 250 miles from North Carolina to be in the show and was happy to be a part of it. His car was a 60th birthday present from his wife 20 years ago. After a serious restoration and a lot of upkeep, the azure blue Thunderbird was a sight to see.
“I was around antique cars from a little kid, actually,” Ganse said. "Every time you come to a show like this, I guarantee you, no matter how many thousands of different cars I’ve seen, I’ll see three or four that I’ve never seen before.
“It’s interesting, talking with other guys and their experiences,” Ganse said. "It’s a great hobby.”
There were around 150 cars showing up. Each one had someone who was passionate and excited for the show and the hobby behind it.
Jim Seibert, another participant, came in a 1957 D500 Dodge Royal, which he has had for nearly 60 years. Seibert explained his years-long restoration process for the car after he had left it in a barn for 48 years. He began restoring the car at the request of his wife, Linda, who realized the car’s wasting potential. Restoring the car became a passion project for him, restoring it to its original coral finish and the Hemi motor, and reverting all the chrome back to its original luster.
“When I bought it, I was maybe 18 or something like that, and when you’re an 18-year-old, you don’t drive a pink and white car around, so I painted it blue and white,” Seibert said.
"Then I was OK, but now I’m at the age that I can drive any color car around,” Seibert said.