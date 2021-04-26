The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, a celebration of the automobile and its history, is ready for its fourth annual run this weekend at The Greenbrier.
The event gets underway on Friday when car owners drive their prized automobiles up to The Summit at The Greenbrier Sporting Club for brunch. They will then drive to the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke for a tour before returning to The Greenbrier.
On Saturday, Cars and Cocktails takes place on The Greenbrier Golf Courses. This show has a variety of models, from classics to modern.
On Saturday night, the Charitable Dinner includes silent and live auctions and raises funds for the AACA Library and Research Center, Mountaineer Autism Project and First Responders Children’s Foundation.
The biggest event is on Sunday, when close to 100 collector cars are on display and up for judging in the front circle of The Greenbrier. Some of these amazing cars are worth millions.
This year, the show is featuring a Television and Movie Cars Class, featuring cars from "Ghostbusters," "Herbie," "Dukes of Hazzard," "Batman," "Dumb and Dumber," "Fast and Furious," "Green Hornet" and others.
The public is invited to attend both shows free of charge.