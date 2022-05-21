The late John Wayne White was a familiar face at car shows in the region and with members of the Bluestone Classic Car Club, where he served as president for five years.
One of his dreams was to restore a classic car for his grandson, a 1967 Ford Fairlane like the one he bought after returning from military service in Vietnam.
But an illness and an untimely death prevented him from making that dream come true.
Thanks to car club friends, though, that dream was fulfilled about a month ago.
White was born in Princeton and grew up in the Bluefield/Tazewell area.
A U.S. Air Force career veteran, he retired and eventually moved back to Bluefield in 2001, where he was an active member at First United Methodist Church in Bluefield, Va, President of the Bluestone Classic Car Club, and worked with Habitat of Humanity and Senior Companions.
“My father was very passionate about his first car, so much so that he passed the love of antique cars to my oldest son, Jonathan,” said Jenny Laughon of Roanoke. “When my oldest reached 15 years old, his granddaddy said, ‘I’m going to fix a 1967 Fairlane and pass it to you for your high school graduation.”
Laughon said her father always had good intentions.
“Anyone who knew my dad knew this and also knew how generous and kind he was to so many people,” she said. “The car was not ready when my son graduated from high school, so my dad said, ‘I’ll have it ready for his college graduation.’ Well, that didn’t happen either.”
Laughon said her father had found a 1967 Fairlane and completely dismantled the car with full intentions of putting it back together, but his life was cut short in January 2021.
“I did not know what to do with a completely dismantled car,” she said, but she had told her father she would find a way to get the job finished.
A few months after her father’s death she attended a Bluestone Antique car show and that way was found.
“Bobby Charles, who is an active car club member, announced at the end of the car show that the club would see to it that my dad’s promise was fulfilled and offered to put the 1967 Ford Fairlane back together,” Laughon said.
Charles and another car club member, Randall Kidd, took on the task and spent months restoring the car. Joe Fox painted the car.
For Charles, it was doing something for an old friend.
“When I first moved to Bluefield in 1990, I moved into one of his rental properties,” he said of White. “We both like old cars and ended up in the same car club.”
Charles said White had told Laughon that his “biggest regret was not getting that car done for his grandson,” and it was a project he hoped to work on with his grandson.
But the illness prevented that from happening.
Charles said White was a kind and generous person who had a “heart of gold,” and stayed busy with Habitat for Humanity to help people.
“We did this for John,” he said. “He would have done it for us. That’s the type of person he was. He was always putting other people ahead of himself.”
Charles said the process of putting the Fairlane together was not an easy one since it was completely dismantled and the motor for it had been sent to a machine shop. But that motor did not work out and another motor was eventually found.
“We pretty much put about everything on the car,” he said, including the body, doors, glass, wiring, interior seats and carpet. “We couldn’t find a bench seat for it so we had to install bucket seats.”
The engine is a 302 (cubic inches) with an automatic transmission, slightly larger than the original 289, which was a popular size in Fords during that area, but they could not find a 289 for the Fairlane.
In fact, Charles owns a restored 1966 Mustang with a 289. He also owns the highly popular 1957 Chevy and is now restoring a 1976 Chevy pickup.
He said he will have one of those cars at the American Legion Post 9 Car & Bike Show on Raleigh Street in Bluefield on May 28.
“It’s been a hobby for me for many years,” he said of restorations.
That expertise he and Kidd had was needed for the Fairlane.
Laughon said her father, who was actually named after the actor John Wayne because her grandmother loved movies, was an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force so had the skills to work on cars, and had collected many cars over the years, including a 1966 Comet, which, she said, someone in Bluefield purchased.
“At one time there were five different Fairlanes,” she said of her father’s former home off Rt. 460 just west of Bluefield, Va.
But it was the 1967 model he loved and that legacy will now be passed on to his grandson, who is an aerospace engineer and lives in Albuquerque, N. M.
“He is coming to visit in July,” she said. “He has not even seen it yet.”
This experience has been bittersweet for her, she said, as she visits her father’s house and sees the Fairlane, knowing what those cars meant to him.
“He was my rock,” Laughon said of White. “He was such a great guy. My father loved his hometown and did his part to make the community a better place.”
White was someone everyone loved, she added.
“Bobby and Randall both loved and respected my dad so much and knew if one of them had been in the same position, my dad would have stepped in and did what they did,” she said. “I cannot thank them enough for bringing a ray of sunshine to my sorrow of losing my dad. He would have been so happy to know that car was finished and will be going to his grandson.”