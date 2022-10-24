Captain Smith, Hinton native and state's first game warden, honored in hometown

“It all started with one officer and one horse.” — retired DNR Colonel Jim Fields.
WVDNR Law Enforcement officers, friends, family and the public gathered in Hinton on Saturday to dedicate a monument to Captain E.F. Smith, West Virginia’s first game warden.
Natural Resources police officers have a tough job in West Virginia. Once called game wardens and game protectors, then conservation officers, and now Natural Resources police officers, the job has always been basically the same: enforcing the laws that protect our fish, game and other natural resources.
In 1897, Captain Smith, a native of Hinton, set out to do exactly that. It would not be an easy task. Smith was appointed to the post of the only game warden in the state that year, making DNR Law Enforcement the oldest statewide law enforcement agency.
Captain Smith would board the train in Hinton with his horse and ride all over the state, enforcing fish and game laws.
Upon arriving in the area he intended to work for a while, he would mount his horse and ride the lonely hills and hollows looking for game violations.
To say that his work was most likely unpopular at the time is an understatement. Game laws were brand new in the Mountain State, and many mountaineers were still feeding families with the bounty of the forest.
But, remember, this was 1897, game populations had been decimated in most areas with market hunting, habitat destruction and simply over-hunting some animals like deer, elk and turkeys. The road back to viable game numbers had to start somewhere through conservation laws, and Captain Smith was on the front line of the battle.
With basically no training, no resources, and no back-up, Smith was truly the lone ranger in his endeavors to bring modern conservation practices to West Virginia. With no telephones and very little communications, he very likely investigated many crimes that came to him by word of mouth. One can only imagine some of the scrapes he must have experienced with some grizzled old mountaineer in the head of a hollow somewhere.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the public, several dignitaries and a large group of Natural Resources Police officers gathered in Hinton to dedicate a monument on the courthouse lawn in memory of Captain Smith and to commemorate his early efforts in wildlife conservation.
“What this means to us in DNR Law Enforcement is that it shows we have a time-honored profession and we are the oldest statewide law enforcement agency in West Virginia,” said Colonel Bobby Cales, a Summers County native himself. “We are extremely proud of our heritage and history in the law enforcement arena of the state.
"We couldn’t be more happy than to be here and highlight and recognize this history of Captain Smith here on the courthouse lawn in Summers County, with a monument provided by our Natural Resources Police Officer Association,” Cales said.
“What an exciting opportunity for me today, to be here and be a part of this dedication of the monument for Captain Smith,” said Brett McMillion, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources director.
“This placed roots right here in Summers County with the appointment of Captain Smith 125 years ago; we are excited to see all the changes and advances that our officers have made as they progress in their very important role in natural resource conservation,” McMillon said. "I’m sure that Captain Smith is smiling down on all this from above, and just to play one small role in all this is very humbling for me."
A lot of things have changed for DNR officers since 1897, and some things haven’t. Natural Resources Police officers routinely work long hours in remote places alone, and the job is still dangerous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.