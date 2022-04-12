The City of Beckley has a new police chief and a new chief of detectives, following the regular meeting on Tuesday.
Council approved the appointment of Capt. Dean Bailey as the Beckley Police Department police chief, following the March retirement of Chief Lonnie Christian.
Bailey holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marshall University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
Lt. Dave Allard, former chief of detectives, is now BPD chief deputy. Allard is a graduate of the FBI Academy and also works with the FBI in Charleston. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was F-15 Crew Chief for the 27th Fighter Squadron from 1996 to 2000.
“Beckley Police Department can boast more FBI graduates than any (department) in the state,” Mayor Rob Rappold noted. “It’s an honor obviously, to be invited attend the (FBI Academy), and it’s more of an honor to successfully graduate from that demanding curriculum.”
•••
Council also heard from Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill, who asked for a donation to create a permanent TWV set for “Rocket Boys: The Musical,” based on the bestselling book by Coalwood native Homer Hickam.
Hill has launched “Project Coalwood,” which will recreate Coalwood, W.Va., circa 1960, he told Council.
“There will be 102 seats in the 62nd summer,” finished Hill, after describing his goal.
“One question I have, Scott,” Rappold interjected dryly, “would be what do you think the cost of the set will be?”
“Fifteen thousand, maybe a little more, but $15,000 is what we’re thinking, now,” Hill replied. “We think we can pull that off for $15,000 and really put a quality product on the stage for people to come from all over the country.”
He noted that 48 states are represented at TWV shows each summer season.
“We want to make sure they talk about something that’s shiny,” Hill said. “That’s why I’m here. To ask you to make it shiny.”
He said there will be five concerts and four shows this year, which is unique.
Rappold asked Council to draft a resolution for the next Council meeting to donate the $15,000 to TWV.
“We’ll see how Council feels about that, but, to me, it’s a solid investment,” said Rappold.
•••
Sen. Rollan Roberts appeared before Council to let the public know about opportunities for dental care.
In 2020, Roberts helped craft legislation that allows every adult West Virginian who is on Medicaid or who has a household income within 138 percent above the poverty level (about $38,000 for a family of four) to receive $1,000 each year for dental care.
He noted that West Virginia ranks last in dental health care in the nation.
The legislation is progressive, however, as most private health care insurers and state Medicaid programs fail to provide adult enrollees with dental care.
•••
In other actions:
Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said that six new employees, at least aged 18, are needed to work admissions and concessions at the two city pools the summer.
Rappold told a public speaker that the city is considering naming New River Pool after longtime manager Sharon Dempsey, who died at age 69 in March. Dempsey taught generations of Beckley children to swim, hosted tournaments and trained lifeguards. He also reminded the public that the pool does not operate to make a profit but is operated for citizens to enjoy.
Local real estate broker and developer Kevin Reedy asked council not to raise rates for sewer and storm water, citing reports that inflation is at its highest since 1982. Reedy said it was not the time to raise rates, especially with the number of elderly residents in the region.
Rappold asked the public to pray for Christian Martin, the young grandson of At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter and her husband, Dave.
Christian, who played this past fall on the Shady Spring Middle School football team, will be undergoing two forms of treatment for leukemia in Morgantown over the next two weeks.
“Just keep Christian in our prayers and our family,” Rappold urged.