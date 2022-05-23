Capito working toward "hydrogen hub" in the Mountain State

The possibility of West Virginia being the site for a “hydrogen hub” still looms large.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said last week during a virtual press conference it is a “very exciting project.”
The project, also touted by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice, was announced earlier this year as the WV Hydrogen Hub Working Group was formed “to collaborate and support a strong West Virginia candidate to be chosen to develop a hydrogen hub.”
The facility, which would be one of several regional hubs around the country, would be financed through $9.5 billion allocated the U.S. Dept. of Energy by the infrastructure bill.
According to the announcement of the working group, the hydrogen hub would be a “major energy producing facility tied in with end-use partners to create good-paying, long-term jobs and lead in the advancement of this critical technology. In the coming weeks and months, the group will add partners and host an initial organizational meeting.”
Hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen atoms. The hydrogen reacts with oxygen across an electrochemical cell similar to that of a battery to produce electricity, water, and small amounts of heat.
Capito said everyone involved is working hard to bring the facility to the Mountain State.
“I think our area of the country and specifically Appalachia is going to have one of the hydrogen hubs and it is going to use natural gas,” Capito said, adding that Justice, Manchin as well as leaders in business, industry and education are all working on this.
“We are really pushing hard to meet the deadline to get our proposal in to designate West Virginia as one of the hydrogen hubs,” she said.
Capito said West Virginia is the “perfect place for this.”
“We have the know-how, the technology to work in and around the energy industry,” she said. “We have some wide open spaces for a massive investment.”
Capito said the state is well-equipped with the National Energy Technology Lab and West Virginia University.
“Once we get it, if we do … a whole lot of creative industries are going to grow around it,” she said. “I think it has limitless economic opportunity possibilities. I am excited about it. We are working hard to make sure we are successful there.”
Manchin has been promoting hydrogen as a clean energy source for several years.
“I am proud to be working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and across the state to collaborate on this incredible opportunity to showcase how West Virginia can continue to lead the country – and the world – in advancing energy technologies and bring good-paying jobs to the state.” he said when the announcement of the working group was made in February. “With our abundant energy sources and strong partnerships, our state is uniquely situated to compete for DOE funding to develop a hydrogen hub, as provided through my bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”
“West Virginia has forever been known as one of the world’s leading energy powerhouses, and we want to do everything in our power to make sure we continue to be just that for centuries to come,” Justice said at the time. “That’s why I’m proud to join our congressional delegation to prove that West Virginia is the perfect landing spot for this all-important hydrogen hub. For generations, hardworking West Virginians have poured everything they have into keeping the lights on across America, and, if given the opportunity, they will continue to shine bright with this new technology too…”