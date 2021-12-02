Capito won't support Build Back Better bill or reparations

WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she will not support any version of the proposed Build Back Better bill or support any reparations for families of illegal immigrants separated from their children at the border.
During a virtual press conference Thursday, Capito called the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill, which was passed by the House 220-213 earlier this week, a “blue state billionaire bailout,” referring to a provision that would benefit the wealthiest Americans in the wealthiest states, but in high-tax states that don’t manage their money well.
According to a recent article in The Washington Post, the Build Back Better bill includes a $285 billion tax cut that would almost exclusively benefit high-income households over the next five years by raising the state and local tax deduction cap that would primarily benefit the top 10 percent of income earners.
Capito said she wants an amendment to strike that provision, but regardless of whether that happens, she will not vote for the Biden administration-backed bill, which could be brought to the Senate floor late next week.
“There are other provisions in the bill I cannot abide and would never vote for,” she said, including $80 billion for the IRS for thousands of new agents to collect fraudulent and past due taxes rather than rely more on improved technology to do the same thing.
“We don’t want to spend $80 billion on the IRS,” she said. “And I don’t think West Virginians want that.”
Capito has always opposed the bill, which she also calls a “reckless spending spree” on social programs and climate change.
However, she said one provision in the bill could be supported, the parental paid leave, but in a separate bipartisan effort involving private businesses.
“This is a discussion I would like to have across the country,” she said. “I would prefer we pull that out and look at it as a national policy to see how we can work with private entities and businesses to make this work not only for the large businesses where they make it work now, but for the smaller businesses … Maybe we can come up with something that is bipartisan and be much more palatable to the American public and would probably have a better affordability to it because it would have everybody involved.”
Capito said she thinks parental paid leave is good for families, good for children and “good for the solidification of the family unit.”
Another Biden administration proposal she opposes has prompted her to join colleagues in introducing the Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act, authored by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
The act stipulates no federal funds, including money from the Judgment Fund, could be spent to enrich illegal immigrants “at the expense of hardworking American taxpayers.”
Reparations of up to $450,000 per child to families who were separated at the border from their children is being considered by the Biden administration.
Capito said she cannot see any dollar amount she would be on board with.
“I am opposed to that whole concept,” she said Thursday, adding that the proposed payments are “astronomical” considering families of soldiers killed in combat receive $100,000.
“This is wrong-headed policy,” she said. “It is too much money.”
Capito said the best thing the country can do is make sure people are not entering illegally.
“Under any circumstance, rewarding illegal immigrants with cash handouts is unacceptable, let alone in President Biden’s inflation economy when millions of Americans are struggling to make ends meet,” Capito said in a statement when the bill was introduced. “We’ve already seen the Biden administration create a border crisis by halting construction of the border wall, ending the effective Remain in Mexico policy, and reversing key asylum restrictions. This mind-boggling new proposal of paying illegal immigrants up to $450,000 each is another backwards move that will further incentivize people to continue breaking our immigration laws in record numbers. We cannot allow this to happen.”
The policy of separating children from their parents started under the Obama administration and continued for a short period of time under the Trump administration, she said.
During Thursday’s press conference, Capito also addressed a pending government shutdown this month that now has a deal in place on a continuing resolution to extend a funding measure through mid-February.
However, some Senate Republicans may not support the deal because of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on private employees.
“I don’t think we will shut down,” she said. “I don’t agree with the strategy of shutting down on one particular vote.”
Capito has always been opposed to the vaccine mandate, which will be discussed next week, and she plans to vote to nullify it under the Congressional Review Act.
But she said she would not use that as leverage to avoid a government shutdown.
Capito also weighed in on the Omicron variant.
“It scares people,” she said. “It is alarming.”
Vaccinations are crucial, she said, including booster shots, as well as common sense precautions.
“I think we need to keep our eye on the ball here,” she said, and that includes wearing masks when needed, taking care of one another and getting tested.
Five new cases of the Omicron variant were reported in New York City on Thursday evening after Omicron was detected in several other states.
The variant has more mutations than other variants and may have the capability of spreading faster, according to several reports.