Capito will vote to acquit

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote today on the articles of impeachment in the trial of President Donald Trump, and U.S. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a telephone news conference on Tuesday that she will vote for acquittal.
“I don’t believe that the president has committed the alleged offenses in the impeachment resolutions,” Capito said. “We’re going to have an election here in nine months. The greatest deciding factor in who we want to lead our country is an election, and that’s what we’re going to have, and so that’s why I’m voting no on both counts.”
Capito also voted to not accept any more witnesses in the trial, and said that she does not believe the Senate should vote to censure the president, as proposed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“I think we have an opportunity here to put this behind us, which is what the American people want to do,” Capito said. “I don’t think that there is any grounds for support for something like this. ... That’s sort of the general feeling that I’ve gotten from Republicans but also some Democrats as well.”
Trump is accused of withholding about $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine in exchange for any information he could use against a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the 2020 election campaign.
Manchin issued a press release Tuesday on impeachment, and said he was undecided on how he will be voting on the articles but called for witness testimony.
