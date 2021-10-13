U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ranking member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, will host Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., chairman of the EPW Committee, at 10 a.m. Thursday in a field hearing in Beckley focused on examining rural water concerns.
Local officials and West Virginia citizens will testify on the unique challenges communities face in accessing and maintaining drinking water and wastewater treatment services through various clean water and drinking water programs administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Invited to testify are: Wayne D. Morgan, executive director, West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council; Todd Grinstead, executive director, West Virginia Rural Water Association; and Jason Roberts, executive director, Region 1 Planning & Development Council.
The hearing is scheduled for the Raleigh County Judicial Center at 222 Main St., but because of Covid-19 restrictions, spacing is limited. The hearing is accessible via livestream at https://www.epw.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/