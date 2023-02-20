charleston, w.va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will make three stops in Raleigh and Mercer counties related to health care and economic development on Tuesday, first traveling to Beckley where she will meet with local leaders at City Hall at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) projects.
Next, Senator Capito will visit the Princeton Health Care Center at noon where she will tour the facility, meet with staff, and discuss several CDS projects before meeting with Mercer County leaders at 1:30 p.m. at the Princeton Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.