Capito: Support for Ukraine remains strong

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said even with a prolonged war in Ukraine, support for that country remains strong.
Capito said during a virtual press briefing from her Washington office Thursday the Senate passed the $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine, which she supported.
The war in Ukraine may continue, she said, but as of right now, support from the West has not waned and she does not anticipate it will.
The bipartisan bill passed 86 to 11, providing a combined $20.1 billion in military aid that will transfer advanced weapons systems, including the Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and long-range artillery.
About $8 billion in general economic support for Ukraine is included along with almost $5 billion in global food aid in response to a potential food shortage caused by the collapse of Ukraine’s agricultural economy.
More than $1 billion will be used to support refugees.
She also said the fact that Sweden and Finland are joining NATO, presenting unity on the invasion, is a sign everyone is unified in supporting Ukraine as well as stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“They know Putin will not stop,” she said. “He must be stopped now.”
Capito also said she was pleased that the Biden administration took action on trying to find remedies for the baby formula shortage, including using the Defense Production Act to speed up production.
Baby formula from other countries is also being considered, pending Food and Drug Administration approval.
However, Capito said the Biden administration was slow to respond.
“Why did this happen?” she said, suggesting plans should already be in place to handle such an issue. “There is no contingency plan.”
Capito said it’s been a “tough lesson to learn.”
“We need to make sure we have a supply and a plan in place to handle a shortage,” she said, but none has ever been put into place to safeguard the supply of such a crucial product.
On another issue, she said concern remains regarding the expected influx of migrants across the southern border when Title 42 is lifted May 23, a move President Joe Biden plans to make amid a lot of protest from both Republicans and Democrats.
Title 42 was enacted in 2020 to stop anyone other than unaccompanied minors from crossing into the country because of the pandemic.
Capito said 234,000 tried to cross in April alone and that number could double if Title 42 is lifted.
“We are very discouraged,” she said. “This administration doesn’t have a plan in place as a deterrent. We are very, very concerned about the numbers…”
Capito also discussed the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (PCHETA), which she reintroduced with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
The bipartisan bill will help grow, improve and sustain the palliative and hospice care workforce to keep pace with patients’ needs and to help improve the well-being of Americans with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
“Access to high-quality palliative and hospice care services is vital for patients and their families,” Capito said. “As a caregiver for parents living with Alzheimer’s disease, I saw firsthand just how valuable these services are. In order to preserve access to this care, our bill would strengthen training and education opportunities for individuals working in these fields. I look forward to working with Senator Baldwin and my colleagues in the Senate to pass this legislation.”
Palliative and hospice care focus on relieving patients’ suffering from serious illnesses and working to improve their quality of life.
Capito said she thinks everyone should have access to this special care.
