U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has joined 13 of her Republican senatorial colleagues in introducing the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, legislation that would prohibit transgender women from competing in women’s sporting events.
“Women’s sports should remain just that – women’s sports,” Capito said in a press release. “Forcing girls and young women to compete against biological males robs them of their chance to succeed on an equal playing field, and flies in the face of the advancement and celebration of women’s athletics.
"As an athlete myself and the mother of a daughter who played a college sport, I am proud to champion this legislation that supports female athletes of all ages through fair and equal competition.”
Authored by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, the bill would ensure that Title IX provisions relating to athletics treat sex as that which is “recognized based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
Further, if any recipient of federal funding who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities permits a male to participate in a women's sporting event, that recipient would be found to be in violation of the statutory regulations outlined in Title IX.