Capito says King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway are priorities for the state

AP PhotoSen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., one of the key Senate Republicans shepherding a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with Democrats, arrives at the chamber as the Senate works to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The 2,700-page bill includes new expenditures on roads, bridges, water pipes broadband and other projects, plus cyber security. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)