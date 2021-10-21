Capito reflects on Trump, Freedom to Vote Act

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she does not think former President Donald Trump will be the GOP 2024 presidential nominee.
If he were to get the nomination, she did not say whether she would support him.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Capito responded when asked during a virtual press conference if Trump would be the 2024 nominee, adding that 2024 is a long way off and “I can’t even say who I am going to vote for in 2022.”
“I think there’s a lot of good candidates out there,” she said of the field of possible Republican presidential nominees for 2024, and Trump may evaluate which role he can play that yields the most influence.
“I think President Trump may find out where his influence can be greater, outside office than in office,” she said.
But Capito also added a caveat to that statement.
“I think it’s harder to predict him in general than most people,” she said.
Trump has been sending signals he will seek the nomination, including a recent trip to Iowa.
According to the political publication The Hill, 80 percent of Republicans polled want him to be the candidate in 2024.
“The poll underscores the stubborn support Trump enjoys among the GOP base, backing that may be growing,” the article said. “Sixty-six percent of Republicans said in the same poll in May that Trump should run for the White House in three years.”
In 2024, Trump will be 78, which would make him the oldest presidential nominee in history. President Joe Biden was 77 when he was the nominee in 2020.
During the press conference, Capito also reiterated her opposition to the Freedom to Vote Act, which failed to advance in the Senate Wednesday with a Republican filibuster.
Democrats failed to receive the 60 votes needed to move it forward.
The act, supported by Capito’s fellow West Virginia colleague, Democrat Joe Manchin, proposed to, among other things, make Election Day a public holiday, ensure states have early voting for federal elections, overhaul how congressional districts are redrawn and impose new disclosures on donations to outside groups active in political campaigns.
Calling the act an attempted “federal takeover of our election system,” she said states are in control, as they should be.
“We don’t have a broken system,” she said, pointing out that more people voted in 2020 than in the nation’s history.
The act is a “rallying cry for the base of the Democratic Party,” she said, and is only being used to distract from other problems.
Capito said changes were made in many states’ voting protocols as a result of the pandemic, including allowing absentee ballot voting without a reason.
“States are now taking a look at that,” she said of possible adjustments to the process, adding that some states like Georgia are deciding if the secretary of state or the attorney general should be responsible for certifying an election.
Capito said the basic goals are to make it as convenient as possible for people to vote, and keep politics out of the voting process itself, and any extreme measures that don’t fit into that framework are ended by “cooler heads” prevailing.
“Let us decide and let us move forward where we think we can have safe and efficient elections,” she said of West Virginia and all states.
The real concern, she said, is any “erosion in the confidence” in elections.
Capito pointed to the Russian interference in the 2016 election and the 2020 “it was all fake” mantra as actions that undermine that confidence.
She was one of the first Republican senators to declare the legitimacy of the 2020 election and ask people to move on, not promoting any talk of widespread fraud.
Capito also addressed the controversy over talk of Manchin leaving the Democratic Party.
“Let’s be real here. He is the Democratic Party in our state,” she said. “He is the one who runs the show and has for years in that party.”
Republicans would welcome him, she said, and it would solve a lot of problems, like reconciliation, and “we could get something done.”
But that is not going to happen.
“There is no way I can envision him going home and telling his Democratic friends he is leaving them,” she said. “He is not going to do that.”