Capito opposed Bluefield native to head OSHA

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., voted against the confirmation of Bluefield native Doug Parker to head the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) earlier this week.
During a virtual press conference Thursday, Capito said she was concerned about Parker’s record in California on the Covid-19 protocols and that he would follow the agenda of President Joe Biden with a mandatory vaccine for businesses employing at least 100 workers.
“I just think the policies the president is putting forward are going to be very difficult in the area of OSHA…,” she said. “I just didn’t have the confidence in Mr. Parker that he would be going in the direction that I would want to see us go.”
Capito said it’s not only about the vaccine mandate but a combination of that and questions about where he would go with OSHA under Biden.
“I think it was a double protest vote there on my part,” she said.
Capito followed party lines as the final vote on confirmation, 50-41, reflected a partisan split.
Parker, an attorney, was supported by Capito’s colleague Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who praised Parker’s background last week.
“Mr. Parker is a dedicated public servant who has extensive experience fighting for better, safer workplaces at OSHA, MSHA, and UMWA,” Manchin said. “His experience uniquely qualifies him to lead OSHA in fighting for the safety of our hard-working fellow Americans. I am proud to vote for a fellow West Virginian to serve the American people and look forward to working with Mr. Parker to ensure safe workplaces for all West Virginians and Americans.”
Parker was most recently chief of California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health and was confirmed to be the assistant secretary of labor at the Labor Department, which makes him the leader of the workplace safety agency, which has about 1,800 employees. Parker previously served as deputy assistant secretary for policy in the Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration under the Obama administration and was part of the Biden transition team on worker health and safety issues.
Capito has supported vaccines and urged people to get them, but she has been opposed to any mandates, saying that it could hurt a very much needed workforce.
“If we fire people because they won’t take the vaccine, we are going down a very slippery slope in terms of workforce legalities,” she said.
Capito also addressed the ongoing negotiations among Democrats on agreeing to a price tag for the proposed Build Back Better Bill, which has dropped from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, as now suggested by Biden.
Getting the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the House has proved to be contingent on the other bill.
The Senate passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this summer.
“It is very frustrating,” he said. “We could already have started on projects.”
Capito has said she will not support any “social infrastructure” bill as proposed.
“We have already spent $6 trillion,” she said, which has pushed the national deficit to more than $29 trillion. “This is worrisome to me.”
“Communities are already flooded with cash and they are trying to figure out how to spend it,” she said, referring to the American Rescue Plan, which included funding going directly to individual counties, towns and cities.
For example, Mercer County is receiving more than $11 million and Bluefield will get a total of $4.2 million.
“We should be taking a much slower approach with bipartisan support” on addressing the issues in the Build Back Better bill, including help with child care, free tuition for community colleges, expansion of Medicare benefits and green energy.
The goal should be to pinpoint where these needs are first, figure out how much they will cost and then find the money to pay for it, she added.
Republicans have not been invited to participate in any negotiations related to the Build Back Better bill.
“These programs have not been vetted out,” she said.
On the Facebook controversy (Facebook changed its name to Meta on Thursday), Capito questioned some of the tactics used to entice users, especially among youth, which “can be harmful in some cases.”
She is also concerned about privacy and the use of personal data.
“This is a really hot topic as we move into next year,” she said.
