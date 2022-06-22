Capito joins GOP colleagues to consider legislation to address gun violence

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 13 of her GOP colleagues to vote for a motion to “proceed to the consideration of legislation to address gun violence in America.”
That means the bipartisan package will advance to discussion on the floor of the Senate. All 50 Democrats voted to advance the proposal.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has already expressed his support for the content of the proposal, which covers several areas of mental health issues and school safety, but steers clear of any major controversial gun control measures.
“The tragedies that have impacted far too many of our communities deserves all of our attention,” Capito said in a statement after her vote Tuesday evening. “That’s why I have encouraged the bipartisan discussions to come up with commonsense legislative proposals that have the potential to help prevent these terrible events from happening in the future. I have also been adamant that the proposals put forth must not infringe on law-abiding citizens’ second amendment rights.”
Capito said the debate on the Senate floor is needed because something must be done.
“My vote this evening is a vote to continue this critically important debate because it’s a debate worth having,” she said. “My vote also recognizes the hard work my colleagues have done on the framework. Increasing funding for mental health services, school safety initiatives, and in our background check system, are all worthwhile. This bill is not about issues such as red flag laws, which will never be enacted in our state. This bill is about addressing issues such as mental health. It is also about keeping law abiding and gun owning West Virginians safe.”
Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., John Corny, R-Texas, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., released a statement before the vote on Tuesday evening saying the legislation would “protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country.”
“Our legislation will save lives and will not infringe on any law-abiding American’s Second Amendment rights,” the statement said. “We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense legislation into law.”
Capito’s reference to a red flag law, which allows guns to be confiscated from a person deemed a threat to themselves or others, is in the proposed bill, but does not require states to enact such laws. It will provide grants to states willing to address some version of it or have other intervention programs.
Capito said those mental health challenges should be addressed and people who should not have a gun should not be able to get one.
However, “law-abiding citizens should have full access to Second Amendment rights,” she said.
Capito also indicated she supports some mechanisms to better monitor youth (under 21) purchasing assault weapons, as was the case in the Texas school shooting when the shooter purchased two assault weapons just after he turned 18.
Residents under 21 cannot purchase handguns, per federal law, but they can purchase assault rifles because they fall in the category of a “long rifle,” which are traditionally hunting rifles.
Capito said she is glad to see some “tightening up” of some of the issues in youth (under 21) getting those guns, with background checks including juvenile records before purchasing an assault weapon part of the proposal.
Other provisions in the bill include programs related to mental health support, safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, school violence prevention efforts, training for school personnel and students, protections for victims of domestic violence, funding for school-based mental health and supportive services, telehealth investments, penalties for “straw purchasing” (buying a gun for a criminal) and cracking down on dealers who illegally evade licensing requirements.