washington, d.c. – Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) reintroduced a resolution Thursday recognizing the significance of endometriosis as a chronic disease affecting millions of women and designating March 2023 as National Endometriosis Awareness Month.
The resolution would also encourage the U.S. secretaries of Health and Human Services (HHS), Defense (DOD), and Veterans Affairs (VA), to provide information on endometriosis to women, patients and providers and to improve screening tools and treatment options.
Companion legislation in the House of Representatives is led by U.S. Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.).
Endometriosis is one of the most common gynecological diseases, affecting 6.5 million Americans. Women can suffer up to a decade before being properly diagnosed.
Along with Sens. Capito and Duckworth, the resolution is co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii).
The resolution is supported by American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; Endometriosis Foundation; Society for Women’s Health Research and Women First Research Coalition.
