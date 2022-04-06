U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined a bipartisan group of senators to introduce the Law Enforcement De-escalation Training Act.
The legislation, which was authored by U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., will help law enforcement respond more effectively to people suffering mental or behavioral health crises. Specifically, the bill would improve training for police officers interacting with individuals dealing with mental or behavior health issues, including using alternatives to force and de-escalation tactics and working with mental health professionals on crisis intervention teams. It would also empower police and the mental health professionals working with them to link individuals to mental and behavioral health services in their community.
“I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this legislation, which will help provide critical resources to make our communities safer by better preparing officers to help those experiencing mental health emergencies,” Capito said.