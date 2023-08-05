charleston, w.va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Friday announced a congressionally directed spending award of $206,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration to Generation West Virginia to assist in restarting its fellowship program and retaining the next generation of West Virginia’s business leaders.
“Programs like Generation West Virginia not only help retain talent right here in West Virginia, but also helps to strengthen our workforce by providing young professionals with the tools and experience needed to thrive in the workplace and build their professional network,” Capito said.
