Capito blasts Biden administration on Poland jet deal collapse

AP PhotoFILE - Two Polish Air Force Russian made MiG 29s fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S. made F-16s fighter jets during the Air Show in Radom, Poland, on Aug. 27, 2011. In a private video call with American lawmakers over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a "desperate" plea to the United States to help Kyiv get more warplanes to fight Russia's invasion and retain control of its airspace. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)