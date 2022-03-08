U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced on Monday that Jennifer Piercy, who currently serves as the executive director of the County Commissioner’s Association of West Virginia, will join her staff as director of economic development beginning April 6.
Prior, Piercy served as the communications director for CCAWV, and was formerly the grants management specialist for the West Virginia Division of Tourism and also served as the development director for the Tri-County YMCA prior to that.
Piercy earned her bachelor’s and two master’s degrees from Marshall University.