charleston, w.va. – Joel Brubaker, the chief of staff of 18 years for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will be leaving for a new opportunity outside the government.
With Brubaker’s departure, J.T. Jezierski, who serves as the senator’s legislative director, will assume the role of chief of staff.
“I am incredibly grateful to Joel for his nearly two decades of service to West Virginia. Not only did Joel serve as my chief of staff, but he also was like a member of the Capito family, a great confidant, and a friend,” Capito said.
“He has been by my side through tough times, hard campaigns, long days and nights, missed vacations, and challenges associated with larger responsibilities.”
Jezierski, a native of Weirton, W.Va., has served in various roles in Capito’s office, including legislative director and director of appropriations. Prior to his time in Capito’s office, Jezierski worked for Rep. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and on the Congressional campaign of Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.).
In the U.S. House of Representatives, Jezierski worked for Rep. Pete Olson (R-Texas) and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. He also served in the George W. Bush administration at the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, and at NASA.
He has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Wheeling-Jesuit University, as well as a Master of Arts in Public Policy from Regent University.
