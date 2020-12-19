Caperton prepares for a new course

When West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Austin Caperton announced Tuesday that he was resigning as secretary, he did so with some regrets.
"It was terribly hard, because the people that I work with are so competent, and so professional," he said. "It was probably one of the hardest decisions I've made."
Caperton, who turned 69 this past Thanksgiving Day, was appointed to the position by Gov. Jim Justice in January 2019. In August 2019, Justice created the governor’s Downstream Jobs Task Force, an initiative that Justice launched to leverage petrochemical manufacturing potential in the state, and he appointed Caperton to head the initiative.
Caperton has announced his resignation from both positions, effective Jan. 18, 2021, which is the first day of Justice's last term as governor.
The year 2020 was a year of change and upheaval for the entire world. For Caperton, it was a particularly challenging year. Those challenges made him reassess how he wants to spend the rest of his life.
"It's really simple," he said. "I had a birthday on Thanksgiving.
"And I'm a businessman at heart.
"I have certain business projects that I'm interested in pursuing," he explained. "The choice was whether I start at my age or four years from now."
Caperton's wife, Brenda, died in March 2016. After her death, Caperton provided care for both Brenda's mother and his own mother.
When his mother and his mother-in-law both passed away this past year, he was reminded that time is a resource that cannot be regained or renegotiated.
"(Their deaths) made me realize that we have a limited number of days in this world," he said. "I just decided the rest of the days I have to spend, I wanted to do something different.
"I'm a project-oriented person, and the last four years have been a wonderful project.
"I feel I've been successful, and the agency's been successful, over the last four years.
"I'm ready to move on — as hard as it was."
Under Caperton, Justice reported, the WVDEP made historic progress in several areas, including disbursing over $100 million in grant funding through the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program, helping West Virginia meet all federal ambient air quality standards for the first time in over 40 years, and developing the T&T Treatment Facility – a groundbreaking watershed restoration project in the Cheat River watershed.
Conversely, environmental groups charged that he catered to special interests, primarily the mining industry. The Sierra Club filed several lawsuits over decisions Caperton made, Sierra Club Senior Campaign Representative Karan Ireland noted on Tuesday.
Caperton had "inherited" a 40-year problem of PCBs, a carcinogenic contaminant in Fayette County, when he took office.
Minden, a neighborhood in Oak Hill, had been contaminated with the cancer-causing industrial oil in the 1970s, when crews at Shafer's used it to spray the dusty roads during the summer and sold it to Minden residents to burn as fuel.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) botched cleanups in the 1980s and 1990s, and the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Diseases Registry (ATSDR) made several errors in an investigative report, leading to residents' symptoms not being tracked and making them ineligible for other federal services.
An extremely high number of Minden residents and former Minden residents have reported various cancers. The late Dr. Hassan Amjad, before his death, was studying cases in Minden and hoped to prove a link between PCB and cancer.
Soil and water samples provided actionable levels of PCBs, according to state and federal guidelines.
Currently, the EPA has declared the Shaeffer site as a Superfund site. Minden residents are asking for relocation.
Caperton on Friday said that there has been no new development for state environmental officials and that the crisis at Minden is under complete management by the federal EPA.
•••
Caperton said Justice had led WVDEP and other state agencies well during Caperton's tenure as secretary.
"The governor has been a fabulous leader," said Caperton. "He's put people in jobs that understand how to get things done.
"Many of his cabinet secretaries are business people who have been successful in business.
"They brought that culture of 'Hey, let's get this done' to the agencies, not just the DEP, because of his management and leadership."
He added that Justice has always been supportive of listening to Caperton and to his opinions.
He said that WVDEP is filled with educated employees who are knowledgeable about the environment, with 72 percent of around 770 employees having college degrees.
He said 20 employees have doctorate level degrees, while 50 have master's.
"They know exactly what to do and they know exactly how to do it," he said.
Caperton reported that in 2019, WVDEP issued 40,000 permits, with "virtually all permitting" performed online through an electronics submissions system. The system has about 25,000 registered users.
"We have our own IT group that manages our IT and keeps track of all that," he said. "We have our own legal group, because of the special nature of the laws of the mining, air and water laws.
"It's quite an organization.
"They've always been anxious to get corrective action where necessary."
He cleared up a misconception that WVDEP likes to issue fines.
"We don't like to fine people," he said. "We like to get people to fix their problems.
"The primary role is to make sure bad stuff doesn't get in the creeks or get in the air. That's the role.
"I think the DEP is doing an amazing job," he added. "We don't make laws.
"People have a hard time understanding that we only act upon the laws that are passed by the Legislature. We permit and we inspect and we enforce."
Caperton said his proudest moment in the EPA was not about policy. It was about people.
"I sent an email to my employees yesterday, and I started getting emails back from employees.
"The comments and compliments I got from my employees just, absolutely, were so soothing and just made me extremely proud of the work I had done."
He said employees wrote to him that he had "acknowledged them as individuals and encouraged them to do their job and supported them in doing their job."
"That's what a leader is supposed to do," said Caperton. "Provide direction and then assist."
Caperton said that the petrochemical task force efforts were severely affected by Covid.
"Our strategy was always to keep our eye on the big ball ... to really focus on the downstream effect of chemical plants and manufacturing plants," he said, adding, "We were making progress, and we continue to make some progress."
"I think, once the Covid's over, the task force will pick back up," he said. "It's only going to produce good results for the state of West Virginia, particularly after we all get vaccinated."
Caperton, who has a law degree from West Virginia University and an engineering degree from Virginia Tech, is a local businessman. For more than 25 years, he has served as president of his legal consulting firm, Caperton Inc.
Caperton, a longtime coal mining executive, is a cousin of Gov. Gaston Caperton.
He owned the former Beckley Feed and Hardware in Beckley and has created and acquired businesses over the years, including a mapping business, real estate investment and construction and a coal mine, although he said Tuesday that he had not been actively involved with operating the coal mine for a long period of time.
Caperton said he has ideas of what he will do once his time as secretary is completed, but he hasn't set a strict timetable for his plans.
"I'll take a victory lap," he said. "And I will go back to doing the work that I did before.
"I have some things I'm thinking about doing," said Caperton. "You'll hear more about that in the future, if I decide to stop talking and start doing."