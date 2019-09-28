The Women's Resource Center will host the 29th Annual Candlelight Vigil for Raleigh County on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley. WRC staff present Incite Hope awards each year to a person or group who works to end domestic violence and who inspires others in the fight against domestic violence.
All agencies and organizations working to end domestic violence conduct a variety of activities in October at the local, state and national levels.
"We mourn those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence," said Bailey in an emailed release. "We celebrate those who have survived domestic violence, and we work diligently on prevention education and awareness efforts."
The Fayette County Candlelight Vigil will be in Fayetteville at the Memorial Building on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from noon to 1 p.m., and Incite Hope awards will be presented, said Bailey.
The Nicholas County Candlelight Vigil will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the pavilion at the corner of Broad Street and Main Street in Summersville.