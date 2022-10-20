The constitutional amendments up for a vote in the West Virginia general election were the main focus for candidates at a Meet the Candidates event hosted Tuesday by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Candidates’ positions on Amendment 2, which if passed would give the Legislature the authority to change or end the machinery and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property tax, were split along party lines with Republicans speaking in favor of Amendment 2 and Democrats speaking against.
Those present for this debate-style event, where candidates fielded questions from select members of the media, included candidates for West Virginia House of Delegates races in District 43, 44 and 45 – all representing areas within Raleigh County.
House District 44, which mainly encompasses the city of Beckley, has attracted two political newcomers as the incumbent, Del. Mick Bates, chose instead to jump parties from Democrat to Republican and run in the primaries for a state Senate seat, a race he lost to incumbent Republican Sen. Rollan Roberts.
The candidates are Republican Todd Kirby and Democrat Tony O. Martin.
While stating that he has not taken a “public stance” on Amendment 2, Kirby, when asked about the potential cuts to county funds should Amendment 2 pass, went on to speak about the benefits he believes would come form the passage of Amendment 2.
“I do think that taking the strain off of small businesses and families by eliminating the personal property taxes and eliminating inventory tax would be a huge benefit for the state of West Virginia,” Kirby said. “As it stands right now, we're only one out of nine states that have those types or that high of a percentage of inventory taxes, which is a huge obstacle when you're trying to get new businesses to move into the area.”
As millions of dollars collected from the taxes that Amendment 2 targets go directly into the budgets of county commissions, county school boards and municipalities, opponents of the amendment argue that its passage would drastically harm these entities and the services they provide.
It is estimated that the state's 55 counties would lose about $550 million a year should the machinery and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property tax be eliminated.
A plan for how the Legislature will replace those lost funds has been proposed by the Senate, but no concrete plan will be in place prior to the day of the general election.
For this reason, as well as others, Martin said he is against Amendment 2.
“That's my number one problem with Amendment 2, there is no plan,” Martin said.
In an interview with The Register-Herald following the debate, Martin went on to describe Amendment 2 as a “trick” on voters.
“I look at it as a trick because we're not told enough about it,” he said. “Without having a plan of how we're going to backfill they said – are we just talking about using the surplus that we have right now? But at the end of the day, who does it really benefit? It benefits large corporations. I'm always in favor of a tax cut. But I think right now in West Virginia, what we need is a tax cut that's actually going to help working class people of our state.”
Martin added that he would support some version of a cut to the state’s income tax.
Kirby said the argument that the passage of Amendment 2 would take money away from county service for police and firefighters is a “scare tactic.”
He added that there are other places within the state's budget with available funds to make up for the potential loss to counties should Amendment 2 pass and the specified taxes be eliminated by legislators.
In quoting a September article from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Kirby said more than $226 million in state revenue is appropriated for vacant positions that were not filled.
“We can do a lot with $200 million,” he said. “But they're sending it to the departments. The departments aren't filling the vacancies and they're not sending the money back.”
The figures referenced by Kirby are part of an audit conducted by the Legislature’s Performance Evaluation and Research Division on job vacancies in state government.
As part of the report which was reported on by The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, “more than $226 million was appropriated in the fiscal year 2022 executive budget in salaries and benefits for 4,857 vacant positions funded by both state tax dollars and other sources of state and federal funding.”
Similar arguments regarding Amendment 2 were brought up by other House candidates including Republican Eric Brooks and Democrat Christian Martine, who are running for the House District 45 seat.
In supporting Amendment 2, Brooks called the inventory tax a “job killer.” He added that voting for Amendment 2 would open up options for the Legislature to make changes to taxes, which would in turn “lure in new industries into our state,” bring in new jobs and grow the economy.
Martine equated Amendment 2 to the state government “stealing” from county governments.
“You see they're trying to take local taxes and put them in Charleston,” he said. “We cannot give up that local control to a bunch of politicians in Charleston. We have to build a plan that then commits to where those funds will come from before we give that right away.”
Candidates also touched on the opioid epidemic and its impact on the area.
Martin said addressing this problem starts with investment in treatment as well as prevention programs. He added that those improvements need to go hand in hand with investments made by the state into local communities that experience the brunt of the challenges caused by the opioid epidemic.
“This is why I'm also a big proponent of community centers ... who better knows what services the community needs other than the people that are in the community?” he said. “If they know those resources are there, that's more opportunities to get people help. But it's also that prevention aspect, from keeping our young people – teaching them about the dangers of addiction. Seeing it in their community.”
By better addressing the opioid epidemic, Martin said the state would be able to entice more businesses to locate in West Virginia, which would bring more jobs to the state and encourage more people to stay or relocate to West Virginia.
Kirby was of a similar mind on this issue.
“If you want to attract new businesses, you want to attract new industries into southern West Virginia, you have to educate the population in a way that makes the workforce appealable to those industries,” he said. “You also have to not just pay lip service, not just every two years pretend to care about the opioid epidemic. You have to actually tackle it head on.”
Kirby elaborated on this issue during an interview with The Register-Herald after the debate, adding that he did not think harm reduction programs were the answer to the state’s opioid epidemic.
“You're not going to fix the problem by making it easier for people to use,” he said.
As an attorney, Kirby said he’s dealt with individuals with substance use disorders, many of whom have been successful in small rehab facilities that are faith-based. He added that the state should put its money toward more treatment facilities that are modeled after ones that have already proven successful.
Democrat Joanna Vance, who is running for West Virginia House District 43 against incumbent Republican Christopher Toney, described the opioid epidemic as an “all-encompassing issue.”
“Addiction is not just a one and done issue,” she said. “It affects our children, our families, our elderly, our veterans. On an economy level, it affects our foster care system, our jails, our schools. It affects our jobs ... Until we start addressing and connecting and getting people into treatment and helping people in recovery and connecting families and investing back into our kids and into our families and into our future, there is not going to be any social or economic recovery for West Virginia as a whole.”
Toney was not asked directly about Amendment 2 or the opioid epidemic during the debate. During his closing statement, Toney said he had a proven track record of serving his district well while in the Legislature for the past four years and would like to continue to do so.
“I travel the roads that 'm representing because I drive a school bus so I’m down through the community,” he said. “I'm proud to have legislation that's passed to protect schools and veterans, state employees, miners and their families.”
Also present at the event with their respective opponents were candidates for Raleigh County circuit clerk, incumbent Democrat Paul H. Flanagan and Republican Robert “Bob” McComas, as well as candidates for state Senate District 9, Roberts and Kari Woodson of the Libertarian Party.
Early voting in West Virginia will begin Oct. 26 and run through Nov. 5. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
