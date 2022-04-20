The Fayette County Senior Program hosted a meet and greet Wednesday in Oak Hill to give voters a chance to hear from some of the candidates who will be on their May 10 Primary Election ballots.
Several candidates running for office in Fayette County as well as at the state level were present to hear from voters as well as talk about the issues they felt were their top priorities.
Playing the role of MC and keeping track of time for candidate remarks was Fayette County Clerk Michelle L. Holly. Although Holly is running for reelection, she is running unopposed.
Fayette County Magistrate Division 4
The two candidates for the nonpartisan magistrate seat in Fayette County, an unexpired term in Division 4, were both present Wednesday – current incumbent Shawn L. Campbell and his challenger Matt Jeffries.
Campbell was sworn in as Division 4 magistrate in October to serve until the primary election, completing the unexpired term of Magistrate Sharon McGraw, who retired at the end of September.
Campbell said his 20-plus years working in law enforcement and his experience handling criminal investigations have aided in his current position as magistrate.
“Whatever your case may be, no one ever comes to magistrate court on their best day,” he said. “One of my goals is to make sure that when you come to magistrate court ... your problems are going to be heard. If you need help, you’ll receive help and if I can do it on the first time in magistrate court, then I’m going to do it on the first time.”
Campbell’s opponent Jeffries started his remarks by saying he’d keep things short and sweet. He added that he’s served as a police officer for 22 years and has been certified with the state of West Virginia as a police officer for 32 years. He added that he is a Christian and a deacon at his church.
“I will just ask everyone to make sure that you exercise your right to vote and vote on May 10 for whoever you decide,” he said.
Fayette County Board of Education
Another nonpartisan race which will be decided in the May 10 Primary Election is the race for Fayette County Board of Education. Although none of the candidates running were present Wednesday, current board member Stephen Slockett showed up on their behalf to share some background on each candidate.
The nonpartisan board of education race features incumbents Pat Gray of Victor (New Haven District) and Gary Ray of Oak Hill (Plateau District) seeking re-election. They will be challenged by Joby Groom of Kimberly in the Valley District.
Starting with current board president Gray, Slockett said Gray is seeking a fourth term, is passionate about educating students and is involved in streamlining policies to make things more efficient.
Slockett said Ray has been a teacher, coach, vice principal and principal in Fayette County. He added that Ray is also “passionate about providing increased educational opportunities for our students.”
In speaking about the last candidate, Stockett said Groom has also been an educator in Fayette County as well as vice principal and principal. He said Groom’s main concern is educating students.
Fayette County Commission
The Republican candidates for Fayette County Commission, incumbent John Brenemen and Lois Amos, spoke about continued improvements they’d live to see in the county.
Although he spoke briefly about new businesses coming to Fayette County, Brenemen spent most of his allotted three minutes talking about how he’s helped improve the water systems in Fayette County as a commissioner.
“I'm very passionate when it comes to clean drinking water,” he said. “You know, a lot of people take that for granted.”
He added that the commission is seeking earmarks for funding to get water and sewer down U.S. 60. That project is expected to add more than 200 new customers in the Meadow Bridge area, he said.
If reelected, he said he would continue to work on these and other important county needs.
Brenemen's primary opponent, Amos, said she is not originally from West Virginia but has parents who grew up in the area and when she became an adult, she decided to move back to her parents’ home state to raise her daughter.
Amos said she remembers a time when Fayette County was thriving and would like to help find a way to get back to that.
“We’re losing people; they’re moving away because there’s no job here,” she said. “We need to get new businesses in here. I have a daughter; she’ll have to leave because she won’t have any work, but I want her to stay.”
Amos said bringing in new businesses and finding ways to help senior citizens would be among her top priorities.
Brenemen and Amos are running to represent the Valley District. Running on the Democratic ticket for the Valley commission seat is Beach Vickers of Montgomery, who was not present at the event.
The county commission is comprised of one representative each from the Valley, New Haven and Plateau districts.
Fayette County Circuit Clerk
Incumbent Fayette County Circuit Clerk Debbie Blake Hendrick, a Democrat from Fayetteville, spoke about her years of experience in the circuit clerk’s office.
“When I started working there (in 1999), I decided that this is the job that I want for the rest of my career,” she said.
Hendrick said she was appointed to the position of circuit clerk in 2001, after her predecessor retired. She said she is well acquainted with all the ins and outs of the office having served as an employee and an elected official for that office.
For the primary election, Hendrick is being challenged by Mike Malay, a Democrat from Oak Hill, who was not present Wednesday. Also not present was Travis W. Prince of Oak Hill, who is running for circuit clerk on the Republican ticket.
Fayette County Conservation District Supervisor
The final county race in Fayette County is for conservation district supervisor. This is a nonpartisan race with only one candidate running – Randy Prince of Danese.
West Virginia House of Delegates District 50
For the new House District 50, which includes a slice in the middle of Fayette County as well as a portion of the county on its western border, incumbent Republican Del. Austin Haynes is being challenged by Democrat David “Elliott” Pritt of Oak Hill.
Haynes and Pritt will have to wait until the Nov. 8 general election to face each other.
Haynes spoke about bills that he’s supported or introduced while serving in the House for the past two years.
When it comes to West Virginia seniors, Haynes said he is all about helping where he can.
“What we know is seniors in West Virginia and Fayette County, you've paid your dues,” he said. “You've helped build this city, you've helped build the country and the least we can do is give back to you and not make you pay through the nose for things that you already pay for.”
He said he’s also working to maintain rights and services for veterans in Fayette County.
Pritt was not present at the candidate forum; however, close friend Debbie Bush spoke on his behalf.
Bush said Pritt, a veteran, could not make it to the event because he was teaching middle school.
Bush then read a statement from Pritt, which read, “Your issues are my issues. What matters to you matters to me.”
She added that Pritt wants to work on issues that help families so that, among other things, grandparents do not have to raise their grandkids due to the opioid epidemic.
In closing, Bush said the thing voters should remember about Pritt is that he’s a veteran, family man, teacher and friend to all.
West Virginia House of Delegates District 51
Only one candidate from House District 51, which encompasses Fayetteville, was present at the senior center Wednesday: Democrat Gabe Peña of Fayetteville.
In the May 10 Primary Election, Peña will face Robyn Kincaid Welch of Victor.
The Republican candidates for this district are incumbent Del. Tom Fast of Fayetteville and Dan Hill of Glen Ferris. Fast was first elected to the House in 2014.
Peña spoke about his experience in political office including working for the Fayette County Commission and serving as a current councilor for the Fayetteville Town Council.
“Like I mentioned I’m on a number of boards around here and I like to work hard,” he said.
Peña said the three issues he would focus on in the House are infrastructure and working to bring in dollars to build commercial and residential developments, creating a strong public education system and creating a strong and healthy workforce.
West Virginia House of Delegates District 45
Three candidates for House District 45 also spoke during the event: Democrats Joseph Golden and Christian Martine and Republican Ron Hedrick.
These three candidates, in addition to Republican Eric Brooks and Democrat Kevin Walker, are expected to appear at a candidate forum in Raleigh County scheduled for 6:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday in the Tamarack Conference Center.
West Virginia Senate District 10
The Republican candidates for West Virginia Senate District 10, Vincent Deeds of Renick, Thomas Perkins of Frankford and Mike Steadham of Summersville, were all present at the Fayette County candidate event. The current incumbent, Democrat Sen. Stephen Baldwin, is seeking reelection for his seat but faces no Democrat opponent in the primary election.
Speaking first was Vincent Deeds of Renick, who is also a Baptist preacher and retired West Virginia state trooper with 25 years of service.
“God, family, service – that is what my motto is because I think West Virginians believe in that,” Deeds said. “They believe in strong families and they believe in serving each other.”
Speaking to the seniors, Deeds said he cherishes the older generation and if elected to the Senate he would work to find ways to financially aid the state’s senior citizens.
Deeds was followed by Perkins, who said he is just an everyday guy and not a career politician.
In speaking of issues that impact seniors, Perkins said he knows inflation is a top concern at the moment. To help keep more money in the pockets of seniors, Perkins said he would push to see the state tax on social security eliminated.
“It’s all about helping the state continue to help seniors,” he said.
The final Republican candidate, Steadham, said the one thing voters should know about him is that he has started several successful businesses and knows what it takes to manage and grow businesses.
“People talk about it and want jobs and they promise but they had never made payroll, never borrowed $10 million from the bank, they've never done all these things,” he said. “I've done it.”
Having sold his businesses, Steadham said he has nothing but time to make a difference for the people in his district. He added that knowledge on the independent business approach will be vital to his constituents and future colleagues in Charleston.
Senate District 10 encompasses the entirety of Nicholas, Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties as well as the majority of Fayette County.
West Virginia Senate District 9
Incumbent Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, who is running for reelection in the Senate District 9 race, was also present at the candidate event. His opponent Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, was not present; however, both are expected to appear at a candidate forum on Thursday in the Tamarack Conference Center.
Executive committees
Also present were some of the candidates for Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee (female) - Debbie Bush, Oak Hill (Plateau District); Pamela Garrison, Lookout (New Haven) and Margaret Anne Staggers, Fayetteville (Plateau); a candidate for Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee (male) - Matthew D. Wender, Oak Hill (Plateau); a candidate for Democratic State Executive Committee (male) - Sam Brown Petsonk, Edmond (Senatorial District 10); candidates for Republican State Executive Committee (male) - Trey Ewing, White Sulphur Springs (Senatorial District 10); Will Davis, Beaver (Senatorial District 9); and a candidate for Republican State Executive Committee (female) - Michele R. Davis, Beaver (Senatorial District 9).