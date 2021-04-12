With Mayor David Smith and City Councilwoman Cherie Davis opting not to run for re-election, Ronceverte’s ballot in June will feature several newcomers.
Four people are contending to become the River City’s next mayor. Current city Recorder Deena Pack and former council member Barbara Morgan have thrown their hats in the ring, as have newcomers Mark Mengel and Eric Mercer.
According to information provided by city administrator Pam Mentz, via city accounting manager Terry Armentrout, three council seats are up for election this year, but only one of those is for a full four-year term, with the other two being two-year terms.
Incumbent Leah Sills is running for re-election to a four-year term against challenger Richard Beasley.
In contention for the two two-year council terms are incumbent Kathy King and newcomers Tanya Hazelwood and Aaron Ransom.
Ronceverte’s election will be June 1.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com