Greenbrier County’s controversial SportsPlex project proved to be the major issue separating candidates for the Eastern District seat on the County Commission during a Monday evening debate.
Hosted by the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, the virtual debate between incumbent Lowell Rose (R) of Ronceverte and challenger Dan Withrow (D) of Ronceverte otherwise found the men in agreement as they expressed support for tourism, the airport, TIF projects, the Greenbrier Humane Society and a road project in Fairlea.
“The SportsPlex will bring in people from all over the country,” Rose said, maintaining that the 143-acre sports park near Lewisburg will be an economic boon to the county, once it is finished.
He said the basic grading is complete on the Harper Road property, which was acquired from the Roger A. Boone Family LLC for $300,000 nearly four years ago.
Withrow noted that the county has now spent $2 million on the future park, which still has not a single ball field to show for the investment.
While Withrow said he is in favor of additional sports facilities, he is not in favor of the SportsPlex’s location, pointing out that the State Fair of West Virginia had offered to give 45 acres of land to the county for a sports park. That land is adjacent to the fairgrounds’ free parking lot and within walking distance of schools and medical facilities, whereas the property selected for the SportsPlex is on a secondary road that leads to the county landfill and does not have public utility service.
Rose countered that the acreage offered by the State Fair was a “steep hillside” that would have been difficult, if not impossible, to grade for soccer and baseball fields. The relatively level Boone property, on the other hand, is “four miles from the interstate and on a two-lane road,” Rose said.
Money spent on the SportsPlex thus far has come from hotel-motel tax receipts, not residents’ property taxes, Rose said. He added that he plans to establish a steering committee to identify grant funds to supplement the county’s financial contribution to the project.
Both Rose and Withrow said they favor continuing to allocate a sizable chunk of the county’s hotel-motel tax revenue to community arts and recreation projects, as provided in state law.
But Withrow said the ongoing expense of the SportsPlex will leave little money to fund those Arts & Recreation Grants awarded by the county.
Hotel-motel taxes were also the focus of another question submitted in advance of the debate by a local resident who asked if the money being spent on the SportsPlex could be diverted to support teachers instead.
In response, both candidates pointed out that hotel-motel taxes can only be spent for the limited purposes outlined in state law. Because those funds primarily come from tourists, they can only be spent on projects and activities that attract visitors to the area, thus boosting the tourism industry.
“There’s no way to give that to teachers,” Rose said.
Withrow reinforced Rose’s statement, saying, “That money … is mandated by the state where you can spend it.”
•••
Both candidates responded in similar fashion to a question about the propriety of Gov. Jim Justice’s expenditure of federal CARES Act money on a road project in Fairlea.
“It is a very necessary project,” Rose said of the upgrade of drainage measures along U.S. 219 South in the unincorporated community. That road carries traffic past the fairgrounds, a high school and a middle school, and the county’s only hospital, along with several other medical facilities.
Rose said ponding of storm water at the corner of the fairgrounds has caused several wrecks.
Withrow agreed, “It is a safety hazard.”
Besides, he said, “If it’s not spent there, it’ll be spent somewhere else.”
•••
Greenbrier Valley Airport also came under discussion, as both candidates praised the current management.
“They have had some lumps in the last several years,” Rose acknowledged.
But he said with new airport authority members and a new manager, he believes the team running the facility is the best it has been in the last 25 years.
Withrow concurred, with one caveat.
“You’ve got great management, great leadership there,” he said, adding that he feels more transparency is still needed.
Withrow called back to those words in his closing remarks, pledging, “I will bring common sense and transparency to the commission.”
Rose’s closing remarks focused on his accomplishments in his current term on the commission, including expansion of the White Sulphur Springs TIF infrastructure program, water and broadband projects in various areas of the county and plans for courthouse upgrades. All told, he said, between $45 million and $50 million in improvements have begun to take shape.
“I want to finish up these projects,” Rose said.
•••
