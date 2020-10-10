Democratic hopeful Ben Salango has been traveling all over the Mountain State in his bid to become the next governor of West Virginia.
He started his official campaign tour in Raleigh County and plans to end his tour in the same place in mid-October – which happens to be his old stomping grounds.
Salango grew up on Sullivan Road in Raleigh County.
He’s a 1991 Shady Spring High School and West Virginia University alumnus.
He obtained a law degree from the West Virginia University School of Law in 1998.
But before he became a WVU Mountaineer, Salango can recall a very humbling childhood.
His parents owned a small but popular classified advertisement publication called the Old Mountain Trader.
The family started the Beckley publication in the 1970s and Salango’s mother still runs it today.
“I spent a lot of time delivering papers, cutting out the ads and pasting them on the boards,” Salango recalled.
“I’m very proud of my roots. I’m proud of where I grew up and what my family has done in Raleigh County, so I’m going to start it and finish it in Raleigh County,” Salango said, referencing his gubernatorial campaign tour.
Salango sat down for a one-on-one interview with The Register-Herald to give voters a glimpse into his life and share his campaign platform and plans for the state should he be elected.
Gov. Jim Justice was offered the same opportunity. However, he was unavailable to participate last week. As of press time, Justice’s office was still trying to coordinate an interview in the upcoming weeks.
Salango was at his Charleston law office during the interview. He was headed north to Clarksburg later that day.
It’s safe to say that he’s quite busy these days.
In addition to campaigning hard to unseat Republican Gov. Justice, he’s also a small business owner, lawyer and Kanawha County commissioner.
Although Salango’s had a successful 20-plus-year legal career, he says he didn’t have many career options when he finished high school in southern West Virginia.
“When I came out of Shady Spring High School in 1991, my choices were at that time, I could either go into the mines, and all the coal miners were making a lot more than the college graduates, or I could go to college if I could pay for it,” Salango said.
“I decided to go to college, and I worked hard to pay for my schooling, but now a lot of those opportunities don’t exist,” he said.
If elected, Salango says this is one thing he wants to change so West Virginia’s young people don't have to leave the state to find employment when they graduate from high school or college.
“The mines aren’t hiring like they used to hire, and we have to make sure that we’re providing other opportunities for kids because we have a significant population decline,” said Salango. “We’re the only state in America that’s lost population over the last 50 years. Every other state around us has grown between 2 and 500 percent, and that’s because of lack of opportunity, so that’s going to be a key focus of my administration,” he said.
Salango said he’s never going to turn his back on coal miners.
“That’s never, ever going to happen. But I also want to make sure there are other opportunities,” he said.
The gubernatorial hopeful says one way he will diversify economic opportunities in the state is to ensure that there are plenty of shovel-ready sites to attract new manufacturing jobs and industries.
“That’s something we haven’t been doing,” said Salango. “We’ve got to make sure we’re investing in infrastructure, which is a major deterrent when you’re trying to recruit new business in. They come in and they see our roads, they see our bridges and they’re not going to bring their businesses here, so we’ve got to focus on infrastructure, broadband and make sure our sites are shovel ready,” he said.
In addition to improving the state’s economy, Salango says his top priorities will be education, addressing West Virginia’s ongoing opioid problem, and Covid-19.
He says he would’ve handled the pandemic differently than Justice.
“I think initially he (Justice) downplayed the problem,” Salango said. “He wouldn’t do the things that all of the experts at the state level and the national level were telling him to do. He was playing politics so that created a situation for West Virginia where just because of our geography – we were first in the country. We were the best, and then because of his failed leadership now, we’re one of the worst in the country.”
Salango says he takes issue with the way Justice has utilized the $1.2 billion in CARES Act money awarded to West Virginia.
“He still has a billion sitting there unspent. If we don’t spend it, we’ve got to send it back to the federal government,” said Salango.
As of Sept. 28, West Virginia still had a CARES Act cash balance of slightly more than $1 billion, according to a Covid-19 transparency document provided by the governor’s office.
According to a CARES Act allocation document also obtained from the governor’s office, Justice has allocated CARES Act money as follows:
$150 million: West Virginia CARES Act Small Business Grant Program
$50 million: Division of Highways projects improving access to medical facilities
$50 million: broadband development
$200 million: local governments (counties and municipalities)
$10 million: hospital support
$25 million: local public service districts
$21 million: reimbursing the Governor’s Contingency Fund (for personal protective equipment)
$57 million: state Covid-19 expense reimbursement and state agency Covid-19-related expenses
$637 million: Workforce West Virginia 2020 – 2021
$50 million: fund for additional PPE and testing
Although no money is specifically spelled out for schools in this document, it was announced on Sept. 4 that Justice established a $50 million fund for school safety.
In a press release announcing this funding, Justice said the West Virginia Department of Education provided $91 million to prepare schools to safely reopen in the fall.
“Our Superintendent of Schools, Clayton Burch, has told us over and over that they have checked, double-checked, and triple-checked, with all of our superintendents weighing in, that our schools have all the safety equipment we need. We’re ready to go,” Justice said in the September statement announcing the funding. “But, if we have any level of outbreak or problem that is beyond our current means, we will have an additional $50 million to address that.”
Salango says students are now back in school in states that were worse off than West Virginia in terms of Covid-19 infections.
“It’s because they made the hard decisions then to make school safe, to try to make their state safe. Jim Justice did just the opposite,” he said. “I would’ve focused on everyone’s health rather than playing politics and changing the map over and over again. I also would not have fired one of the leading health experts (Dr. Cathy Slemp) in the U.S. in the middle of a pandemic.”
Salango is referring to Justice’s color-coded map, which tracks transmission rates and determines which counties can open schools for in-person instruction and athletic competitions. It has been publicly criticized by a Harvard researcher but has been praised and replicated by others such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We would be back in school in all 55 counties if I had been governor,” said Salango. “Our kids would be back on the football field and the soccer field. He kept the (CARES Act) money. He was hoarding it as a campaign slush fund. Now he’s running around giving out grants and money just because it’s election time.
“We’ve got a situation where virtual learning is impossible because of broadband and connectivity issues. Those were issues that should’ve been focused on in April and May rather than waiting until mid-August to release a plan,” he said.
Salango says West Virginia will get through Covid-19. However, the state will have “the same issues that we had and some of them even worse than before Covid-19.”
“We have a bigger issue, and that is lack of opportunity in West Virginia, problems with our infrastructure, problems with clean water and broadband. Those are major economic issues in West Virginia, so we have to focus on infrastructure we have to bring in for new industry,” he said.
Another issue Salango wants to address, if elected, is improving roads.
Referencing Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity Initiative, Salango said, “That money is just sitting there. It needs to get out. It needs to fix our infrastructure. That’s going to be a major priority for me when I’m governor – fixing our roads, fixing our bridges and using that infrastructure development to recruit new business in. Jim Justice hasn’t done that. He’s fixed the roads around himself and left the rest of us to fend for ourselves.”
***
Salango says he decided to run for governor in 2019.
“I did not like the way the state was being run. I thought we needed a governor who was going to work full-time. We needed a governor who was actually going to implement plans to help all of West Virginia instead of implementing plans just to help himself,” he said.
He has more than 30 endorsements including the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), United Steelworkers, West Virginia Sheriff’s Association, AFT-WV, West Virginia Education Association, former governor Gaston Caperton, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin – just to name a few.
If elected, Salango says he will work to govern with a likely Republican-run Legislature.
“You can’t run the same playbook you’ve been running since 1950 and expect a different result,” Salango said. "We have to focus on education, we have to focus on infrastructure, we have to have broadband throughout West Virginia. Those are things that I’ll do,” he said. “You’ve got to have somebody that is not partisan, and I am not a partisan hack. I don’t care if it’s a Republican idea or a Democratic idea. I only care if it’s a good idea.”
As a Kanawhat County commissioner, Salango says he’s been able to successfully work with a Republican Legislature and will do the same as governor.
“There’s nothing that’s going to magically fix all of our problems overnight,” Salango said. "But if we start implementing policies now, and if we start working hard and focusing on our core issues, we’ll be able to dig ourselves out of this and we won’t have to be 50th in everything,” he said.
“We need a governor that we can be proud of, and if you look at my career as a small business owner, as a county commissioner, as a lawyer – I’ve always fought for the little guy. I’ve always made sure that I put people first.
“We have to have a governor that’s focused on public service and not self-service,” Salango said. "And that’s the governor I’ll be.”