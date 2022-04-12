Dates and fees for campground season have been set for R.D. Bailey Lake and Summersville Lake, along with six others in West Virginia managed by the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia.
The season runs May 21 to Sept. 30 at R.D. Bailey Lake in Wyoming County with a daily camping fee ranging from $20 to $34. Call 304-849-2355 for reservations. At Summersville Lake, the campgrounds will be open May 1 to Oct. 8 with a daily camping fee of $24 to $34 at the Battle Run campgrounds where no pets are allowed. The reservation period is May 26-Sept. 4. Call 304-872-3412.
Other campgrounds:
l Riffle Run at Burnsville Lake, April 15-Nov. 27, $24-40, reservation period May 26-Sept. 4, 304-853-2583.
l Bulltown at Burnsville Lake, April 15-Nov. 27, $28-40, reservation period May 26-Sept. 4, 304-452-8006.
l East Fork at East Lynn Lake, May 13-Oct. 9, reservation period May 13-Sept. 5, 304-849-5000.
l Bakers Run at Sutton Lake, May 1-Sept. 30, $20-34, reservation period May 1-Sept. 30, 304-765-5631.
l Bee Run at Sutton Lake, May 1-Sept. 30, $16, reservation period May 25-Oct. 31, 304-765-2816.
l G.R. Freeman at Sutton Lake, April 15-Dec. 1, $24-40, reservation period May 25-Oct. 31, 304-765-7756.