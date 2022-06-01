West Virginia University Institute of Technology is offering a chance for high chool students to solve a murder.
In a three-day camp for students in grades 10 through 12 hosted by Tech's forensics department and led by Professor Andrew Wheeler, former investigator and associate professor of forensic investigation, the camp offers a chance for students to learn practices and techniques used in forensic investigation.
“The goal is to make detectives,” Wheeler said, explaining that the course is designed to give a foundation and footing for this type of work. The program teaches students such skills as field analysis, fingerprint work, bloodstain pattern analysis and crime scene documentation. The course ends Friday with students doing their own investigation of a mock crime scene.
“The skills necessary for forensic investigation are translatable to lots of other fields,” said Wheeler. “Being able to collect and analyze information is useful regardless of what field you are in.”
The students who enrolled are interested in the criminal justice field. Some come purely for interest while others come because they are planning in entering the forensics field as a profession.
“I look at it as ‘I’m going to help that person’s family,’” said Savannah Goins, a student attending the camp who plans on entering the career after graduation. “I go towards more of the ‘helping the person, helping the victim’s family.’”
Program teachers and staff are eager to give students an opportunity to experience a field they are interested in. With a mentally and physically demanding job such as forensics, an opportunity to get introduced can be very useful, and the students seem to have fun, too.
The camp started on Wednesday and will end Friday. The class has about 20 students with the number kept low intentionally this year so the students could participate in more hands-on activity and more fully immerse themselves in the work.
The forensics department is planning on offering the camp again next year, with booking beginning in January