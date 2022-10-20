OAK HILL — A man is dead after a fire destroyed a camper in Fayette County.
The state fire marshal said the victim was a 61-year old man whose remains were recovered after the early morning blaze outside of Oak Hill.
Firefighters were called to the blaze around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Okey L Patteson Road. There, a fifth-wheel style camper was fully engulfed in flames.
The victim’s remains were discovered after firefighters had the blaze out.
The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death. At this time, the investigation into the incident continues. Sheriff’s Department investigators could not say at this point if they suspect foul play in the deadly fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.