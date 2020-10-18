Every election cycle, law enforcement agencies know roadside campaign signs will be the target of vandalism and theft.
But with extreme partisanship that seems to grow worse as the years go by, signs placed along the side of the road and in people’s lawns in 2020 seem to some observers to be disappearing or suffering damage at an even greater clip than usual.
The situation is bad enough that the Greenbrier County
Democratic Executive Committee took action at a Wednesday evening meeting to allocate $300 in reward money to try to catch the perpetrators.
Paul Detch, a Lewisburg attorney who chairs the executive committee, said the reward money would go to the person or persons who provided information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone destroying or stealing political campaign signs — whether Democratic or Republican — in Greenbrier County.
Anyone who wishes to come forward with that information may call Detch’s office at 304-645-1993.
Detch said, while he is concerned that publicizing the problem could encourage even more acts of theft or vandalism, on balance he and the other members of the executive committee felt it was too important an issue to ignore.
“It’s worse this year than before,” Detch said. “It’s creating an atmosphere of thuggery and threats. We need to stop it.”
l l l
Lewisburg Police have investigated several complaints of missing or damaged signs at downtown properties in connection with the current general election season, a spokesperson told The Register-Herald.
“It’s happened to signs on both sides — Democrat and Republican,” the spokesperson said. “We do what we can.”
Among the city’s defaced campaign signs were several in the Graham Addition promoting President Donald Trump, the spokesperson confirmed.
At least one Biden sign was stolen from a yard inside the city limits on Holt Lane and another one nearby was pulled up and tossed into a bush, according to Detch.
“In our first go-round of Biden signs, out of 20 signs a third or more were stolen,” he said, noting two of those signs disappeared from Caldwell.
“I was accosted and threatened when putting up signs in Caldwell,” Detch said.
Because of the threats, he decided to return to the site and take pictures of the signs in situ and was again accosted, he said. The next day, one of the two signs was missing. A few days later the other sign had disappeared.
Three Biden signs were stolen from private property on Brush Road, near Lewisburg, Detch said. A West Virginia State Police spokesperson said that Sgt. D.P. White of the Lewisburg detachment of the WVSP is investigating those thefts.
Detch also pointed out that a large Trump sign was cut out of its sturdy wooden frame next to the entrance to Greenbrier Valley Airport on U.S. 219 in Maxwelton. The cut-out portion of the sign was later found near Greenbrier Bowling & Recreation Center in Lewisburg during an investigation by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
Yet another Trump campaign sign was cut up at the Williamsburg turnoff on U.S. 219, according to Detch.
•••
Greenbrier Sheriff Bruce Sloan said he was told by the county’s 911 Center on Friday that only five calls reporting vandalism or theft of political signs had been received during the current campaign season.
In addition to continuing the investigation of the vandalism of the Trump sign next to the airport, Sloan said his officers had solved another incident that involved juveniles. No charges emerged from the latter case, due to the ages of the perpetrators, he said.
That case reminded Sloan of a similar incident in which he was personally involved during his 2018 campaign for a full term as sheriff.
“Several signs were taken that year,” he said. “One of mine was taken by some school kids on a dare from an adult. There was no arrest. They returned the sign and apologized.”
Sloan expressed skepticism that the volume of sign theft and vandalism is any worse this year than it was two years ago.
“It happens all the time,” he said. “Typically, in every election cycle, there’s an issue of campaign signs being taken or vandalized. Usually, no one is arrested unless someone comes forward and provides specific information about who did it.”
Most infractions of that sort, the sheriff said, are misdemeanors.
•••
One of Greenbrier County’s recent sign incidents, publicized on social media, does not appear to fall in the same category as the rest. In fact, according to Detch, it looks like arson — a felony.
A 4-by-8-foot campaign sign at the intersection of W.Va. 12 and U.S. 60 at Alta calling for the re-election of Kent Leonhardt, West Virginia’s Republican commissioner of Agriculture, was apparently doused with an accelerant and set ablaze. A steady rain soon doused the flames, but not before an enterprising soul snapped a photo.
That photo was posted on the Greenbrier County Republican Club and Executive Committee’s Facebook page, where it caught the attention of Democratic Executive Committee member Sarah Umberger.
Umberger had suffered her own experience with vandalism on Oct. 2, when a 4-by-8-foot Biden-Harris sign she had placed next to her driveway off of East Washington Street in Lewisburg was slashed.
“It is on my property — not the right-of-way,” she said of the $130 sign. “I bandaged it up with duct tape. It’s still there.”
Other than reporting it to city police, Umberger took no further action until she saw the burning Leonhardt sign her Republican counterparts had posted on Facebook. At that juncture, she said, she knew something had to be done. The first step was taken with Wednesday night’s announcement of the Democratic Executive Committee’s offer of a reward.
“This baloney needs to stop,” Umberger said. “We’re all part of the same community, and we’ll all be in that same community when this (election season) is all over. This just has to stop.”
•••
In addition to calling Detch’s office to express an interest in the reward, individuals with information about any of the vandalism incidents or thefts of campaign signs in Greenbrier County may get in touch with local law enforcement directly or through the 911 Center. The non-emergency number for the Greenbrier County 911 Center is 304-647-7911.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com