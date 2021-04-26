After a brief hiatus due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, WVU Tech's most-popular and longest-running summer camp — Camp STEM — will return this summer with a modified schedule.
Running from Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, the day camp will host high school students interested in STEM from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.
Students in the camp will spend the week exploring all things STEM, including cybersecurity, engineering and robotics. They'll even make homemade batteries.
"Camp STEM is a great opportunity for students who are really into STEM concepts, but it's also a chance for students who may simply be interested in finding out more or learning about careers in these fields," said Dr. Nathan Galinsky, assistant professor of chemical engineering and Camp STEM organizer.
"The camp experience is about more than doing fun activities. That's a big part of it, but along the way, students will also learn about how these science and engineering concepts appear in their daily lives — and how professionals can make a career in STEM."
To safeguard campers, this year's camp is only open to high school students from Raleigh County. Raleigh County Schools is partnering with WVU Tech to cover the cost for public school students. Private and home-schooled students are welcome to apply and can attend for the camp's annual cost of $350.
Spots for Camp STEM are limited. Those interested in attending camp can find out more or apply for the camp at camps.wvutech.edu.